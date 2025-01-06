This Swedish 'gamer' puffer jacket has pockets so big you can jam a full-sized keyboard and laptop in them because why not?

If there's one thing every gamer needs it's a jacket that has massive pockets, for all your gaming goodies, right? Swedish firm DRKN reckons it has the perfect puffer for travelling to LAN parties or a friend's house because its pockets are so big you can stuff a full-size keyboard and a 15-inch laptop in them.

PC Gamer overlord Tim passed this one on to me, via DRKN's Instagram reel , possibly because of my incredible PC gaming credentials, but most likely because my physical build suggests I'm in dire need of a big warm jacket with lots of pocketses, hobbits. But what makes the Void puffer jacket stand out isn't the fact that it's waterproof or packed with lots of down and feathers, but that the pockets are utterly cavernous.

There's one on the left forearm that readily gobbles up a large smartphone but that's the baby of the bunch. In the right chest section, you've got a really deep cave that will swallow a keyboard—not one of those teeny 60% ones but a full-sized one with a numpad.

The pièce de résistance is the back pocket, though. While one does need Gibbon-like arms to reach the waterproof zip that seals it, there's space in there to hold a 15-inch laptop. Shame it's not a little bigger, though, as that size of laptop is slowly disappearing in favour of 16-inchers. Still, it's one mighty pocket. I mean, how many pockets can one stuff a ruddy laptop into?

I'm not totally enamoured with the Void's looks—a bit too much of a navel-gazing, miserable-gamer vibe for my liking—but it does look warm and comfortable. That last aspect might be somewhat different once you're loaded up with PC gaming gear, though, and should one be walking around with a small computer in the back pocket, one is going to need to take extra special care when it comes to sitting down.

Imagine forgetting that you have your several thousand dollar gaming laptop back there as you jump into a car or a bus seat? I doubt the jacket's padding will be good enough to prevent the sickening realisation that you've just destroyed your prize possession.

At $240/£203, it's not cheap but in the world of waterproof down jackets, it's not super-expensive either. And if the glum looks aren't grim enough for you, then there's always the DRKN LAN parka to meet that desire. All jokes aside, I am quite tempted by the Void. I'd certainly never carry a laptop or keyboard around in it, but I am rather fond of pockets. Especially massive ones like these.

