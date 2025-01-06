This Swedish 'gamer' puffer jacket has pockets so big you can jam a full-sized keyboard and laptop in them because why not?
You'll need to be very careful how you sit down in a car or on the bus.
If there's one thing every gamer needs it's a jacket that has massive pockets, for all your gaming goodies, right? Swedish firm DRKN reckons it has the perfect puffer for travelling to LAN parties or a friend's house because its pockets are so big you can stuff a full-size keyboard and a 15-inch laptop in them.
PC Gamer overlord Tim passed this one on to me, via DRKN's Instagram reel, possibly because of my incredible PC gaming credentials, but most likely because my physical build suggests I'm in dire need of a big warm jacket with lots of pocketses, hobbits. But what makes the Void puffer jacket stand out isn't the fact that it's waterproof or packed with lots of down and feathers, but that the pockets are utterly cavernous.
There's one on the left forearm that readily gobbles up a large smartphone but that's the baby of the bunch. In the right chest section, you've got a really deep cave that will swallow a keyboard—not one of those teeny 60% ones but a full-sized one with a numpad.
The pièce de résistance is the back pocket, though. While one does need Gibbon-like arms to reach the waterproof zip that seals it, there's space in there to hold a 15-inch laptop. Shame it's not a little bigger, though, as that size of laptop is slowly disappearing in favour of 16-inchers. Still, it's one mighty pocket. I mean, how many pockets can one stuff a ruddy laptop into?
I'm not totally enamoured with the Void's looks—a bit too much of a navel-gazing, miserable-gamer vibe for my liking—but it does look warm and comfortable. That last aspect might be somewhat different once you're loaded up with PC gaming gear, though, and should one be walking around with a small computer in the back pocket, one is going to need to take extra special care when it comes to sitting down.
Imagine forgetting that you have your several thousand dollar gaming laptop back there as you jump into a car or a bus seat? I doubt the jacket's padding will be good enough to prevent the sickening realisation that you've just destroyed your prize possession.
At $240/£203, it's not cheap but in the world of waterproof down jackets, it's not super-expensive either. And if the glum looks aren't grim enough for you, then there's always the DRKN LAN parka to meet that desire. All jokes aside, I am quite tempted by the Void. I'd certainly never carry a laptop or keyboard around in it, but I am rather fond of pockets. Especially massive ones like these.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?