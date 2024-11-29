Even an idiot like me can upgrade the Steam Deck SSD, and this deep Black Friday deal on a 1 TB Crucial drive is a great chance to do it yourself

Price change: New deal!

Crucial P310 | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,100 MB/s read | 6,000 MB/s write | $171.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $102)

This is a huge saving on a 2230 format SSD that performs pretty nicely, as we found when we reviewed the 2 TB version. Crucial's performance claims are very much peak values and the real-world numbers are generally lower, but at this price, it's a great way to boost your Steam Deck's storage and get a handy speed bump.

Hey, look, I get it: even though people say it's simple, cracking open your Steam Deck and upgrading its SSD can seem pretty foreboding. You've gotta wedge a guitar pick in there to pry off the plastic case, tuck ribbon cables out the way, disconnect the battery, and so on and so forth. What if something happens? What if that delicate ribbon cable breaks? What if you dislodge something? What if you spill tea in there? What if a flock of seagulls comes and carries your Deck away, never to return?

Terrifying thoughts all, but let me reassure you: I'm a bona fide idiot and I had zero trouble replacing the puny 512 GB default SSD in my Steam Deck a couple of months ago (and if you need a helping hand, you can check out our handy Steam Deck SSD replacement guide). It couldn't have taken me more than 15 minutes before the whole thing was fully up and running again on a swish new storage stick, and here's the kicker: the Crucial P310 1TB model is currently on a deep Black Friday discount on Amazon—down to $70 from $172.

We reviewed this one's bigger brother recently, scoring the 2 TB version 79% and noting its "impressive sequential performance" and "decent 4K performance," though dinging it for relatively sluggish load times and running hot if you go for a long session.

Still, at this price it's a more-than-solid upgrade choice if you're coming from dinkier default Steam Deck storage, and let me promise you that having room to stretch out with your handheld games is a major blessing. You could install Stalker 2 six times. And then not be able to play it. But still!

Anyway, I promise you're absolutely more than capable of upgrading the Steam Deck's SSD on your lonesome, and that this is a pretty great option to do it. Certainly better than some rinky-dink microSD card, where you'll start really feeling those increased load times in newer games.