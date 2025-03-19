Remember those fiddly screw-locks for VGA and DVI-D? Bet you didn't know USB-C also has them

News
By published

What is dead may never die.

StarTech 3.3ft (1m) USB-C Cable with side screw locking mechanism on yellow and orange background
(Image credit: StarTech)

Technology often has a way of coming full circle—just ask my burgeoning LP collection or the entire VR gaming industry. Things that once were, often will be again (picture that Tim and Eric 'mind blown' clip here). I know this, but it never stops me from being surprised when something long-forgotten resurfaces.

Something, that is, like dual-screw locks on cable connectors. Yes, that sacred locking mechanism of times once past is now with us again, but this time, as Redditor tomyan112 shows us, it's on a USB-C connector rather than a VGA or DVI-D.

This isn't a new development, but it's certainly the first I've seen of it. As it turns out, though, the USB-C locking connector specification sheet (PDF) outlined just such functionality (both in left-and-right format and one-above format) as part of the USB-C spec way back in 2016. They kept that one quiet, didn't they!

Lo, hearken ye to times once past, when cables twined around legs and monitors did topple asunder.

If you're of a certain age, you too will remember that the gold standard for connecting your gaming monitor was a DVI-D cable if you were lucky, or a VGA cable if you were not. (The former transfers a digital rather than analogue signal and generally supports higher refresh rates and better image quality at higher resolutions.)

Screw lock for PD240W usb type-c cable has returned. from r/pcmasterrace

For the young'uns reading who are still none the wiser, these 29-pin and 15-pin connectors were at risk of having their pins bent or coming loose if they relied on just staying plugged in, so there was a screw either side of them which you'd turn into the screwholes on the monitor and GPU to keep them secure.

And truth be told, I don't know why I'm talking about all this in the past tense, given I'm quite literally still using a DVI-D cable right now to connect my second monitor (an old BenQ XL2411Z) to my PC. I am having to use a DVI-D to DP adapter to hook it up though, given GPUs abandoned DVI long ago.

I do miss the screwy mechanism. That roll of the thumb, followed by another roll of the thumb, followed by another roll of the thumb, and another ro- you get the idea. Then the heart-stopping moment when you catch the cable with your foot and wonder whether the monstrous battlestation you've constructed around yourself is about to come tumbling down and expose it for the frail house of cards it is.

Come to think of it, maybe I don't miss it all too much. I can't think of many use cases where having a USB-C cable locked in place would be of massive benefit, and USB-C cables aren't massively prone to bending or breaking, either.

But hey, maybe just for nostalgia's sake? You can run a DisplayPort signal over USB-C, after all. It might be worth it just for that sweet hit to the ol' memory bank you'll get while you struggle to keep your arm bent under your monitor as you twizzle the screws for the umpteenth time. Ah yes, that's the spot—just like we did it back in 2007.

Best gaming monitorBest high refresh rate monitorBest 4K monitor for gamingBest 4K TV for gaming


Best gaming monitor: Pixel-perfect panels.
Best high refresh rate monitor: Screaming quick.
Best 4K monitor for gaming: High-res only.
Best 4K TV for gaming: Big-screen 4K PC gaming.

TOPICS
Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years (result pending a patiently awaited viva exam) while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An image of two MSI adapter cables for its RTX 50-series graphics cards against a dark, out-of-focus background
If you're worried about your RTX 50-series graphics card suffering another 4090-meltgate, MSI's yellow-tipped adapter cables might just give you peace of mind
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
A variant of Asus' Q-release system has been accused of grinding GPU contact pins and the thought is making my teeth hurt
K.A&#039;s graphics card cable adapter with built-in monitoring
Graphics cards are so demanding now there are devices with tiny screens that plug into connectors and monitor temperatures
A gaming PC built using MSI&#039;s Project Zero components. With a small illustrated &#039;living&#039; computer pointing at it in the bottom left.
I built the mullet of gaming PCs with MSI's Project Zero 'Back-Connect' parts
A display at CES 2025 showing several huge transparent screens mounted and motorised around a chandelier, lit up in purple.
Even I was impressed by LG's gigantic transparent OLED chandelier of hopes and dreams, but I'm still not buying one
MSI MAG Z890 Tomahawk WIFI PZ
MSI intros cheaper 'back connect' Project Zero Intel motherboards for super-clean PC builds you might actually be able to afford
Latest in Hardware
StarTech 3.3ft (1m) USB-C Cable with side screw locking mechanism on yellow and orange background
Remember those fiddly screw-locks for VGA and DVI-D? Bet you didn't know USB-C also has them
An artistic image where a digital progress bar is represented by a physical wooden block.
The nail-biting, 100-hour BIOS update stream which garnered 88,000 peak views ends with a cut to black
Nvidia Vera CPU
Nvidia reveals Vera, a new CPU with 'custom' cores which could be very exciting for its upcoming premium PC processor
HP Omen 45L gaming desktop
This Redditor rocked up to Best Buy and bought an RTX 4060 gaming PC for cheaper than its extended warranty, saving $1,195 and their friend from buying a console
Nvidia GR00T N1 robotics
Nvidia's GTC keynote inevitably went all in on AI but I'm definitely here for the Isaac GR00T robots
A photo of Nvidia&#039;s Zorah graphics demo running a large gaming monitor
Nvidia's expanded Zorah demo tells us how AI is the future of graphics: 'There's no rasterization going on at all. This is all ray traced and the amazing part is that it's actually faster than rasterizing'
Latest in News
StarTech 3.3ft (1m) USB-C Cable with side screw locking mechanism on yellow and orange background
Remember those fiddly screw-locks for VGA and DVI-D? Bet you didn't know USB-C also has them
World of Goo 2 a giant octopus-worm spits out a structure of goo upon which other goo is flowing.
After launching as an Epic Store exclusive, World of Goo 2 dribbles onto Steam this spring: 'We’re grateful to Epic for funding development of the game'
An artistic image where a digital progress bar is represented by a physical wooden block.
The nail-biting, 100-hour BIOS update stream which garnered 88,000 peak views ends with a cut to black
A ghoul player character standing next to another ghoul
'You are hereby conscripted': Fallout 76 players demand newly-transformed ghoul players help them mine radioactive ore
A hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds shows off their snazzy new earring while striking a pose.
Monster Hunter Wilds' next set of event quests let you snag a snazzy earring, plus armor and weapon decorations
Razer Project Ava key visual
Razer is collaborating on a gaming CAPTCHA to combat AI-powered bots, and of course the first game to use it is the worst Web3 nonsense I've ever seen
More about hardware
An artistic image where a digital progress bar is represented by a physical wooden block.

The nail-biting, 100-hour BIOS update stream which garnered 88,000 peak views ends with a cut to black
Nvidia Vera CPU

Nvidia reveals Vera, a new CPU with 'custom' cores which could be very exciting for its upcoming premium PC processor
World of Goo 2 a giant octopus-worm spits out a structure of goo upon which other goo is flowing.

After launching as an Epic Store exclusive, World of Goo 2 dribbles onto Steam this spring: 'We’re grateful to Epic for funding development of the game'
See more latest
Most Popular
World of Goo 2 a giant octopus-worm spits out a structure of goo upon which other goo is flowing.
After launching as an Epic Store exclusive, World of Goo 2 dribbles onto Steam this spring: 'We’re grateful to Epic for funding development of the game'
An artistic image where a digital progress bar is represented by a physical wooden block.
The nail-biting, 100-hour BIOS update stream which garnered 88,000 peak views ends with a cut to black
Razer Project Ava key visual
Razer is collaborating on a gaming CAPTCHA to combat AI-powered bots, and of course the first game to use it is the worst Web3 nonsense I've ever seen
Nvidia Vera CPU
Nvidia reveals Vera, a new CPU with 'custom' cores which could be very exciting for its upcoming premium PC processor
A ghoul player character standing next to another ghoul
'You are hereby conscripted': Fallout 76 players demand newly-transformed ghoul players help them mine radioactive ore
The Marvel Rivals character Magik with her gold-colored sword extended toward the screen, her tights ripped
Marvel Rivals' devs like throwing in curveballs 'to make the roster more interesting,' meaning we'll probably get more characters like Squirrel Girl and Jeff the Land Shark
A hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds shows off their snazzy new earring while striking a pose.
Monster Hunter Wilds' next set of event quests let you snag a snazzy earring, plus armor and weapon decorations
HP Omen 45L gaming desktop
This Redditor rocked up to Best Buy and bought an RTX 4060 gaming PC for cheaper than its extended warranty, saving $1,195 and their friend from buying a console
Marvel Rivals crosshairs - Star-Lord flying up towards the camera with his guns at the ready.
'We balance for fun, first and foremost': Marvel Games' executive producer discusses Marvel Rivals' priorities and why competitive balancing comes second
Nvidia GR00T N1 robotics
Nvidia's GTC keynote inevitably went all in on AI but I'm definitely here for the Isaac GR00T robots