The Intel-TSMC unholy chip factory alliance rumour re-emerges and this time a 'preliminary' deal is said to have been done

News
By published

The involvement of AMD, Nvidia and Broadcom remains unclear...

Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine
(Image credit: Intel)

It's the shipping story that just won't die, so here's the latest twist in the almost fanfic pairing of Intel and TSMC. The two companies have reportedly inked a "preliminary" agreement for a joint venture to run the latter's chip manufacturing factories, otherwise known as fabs.

We've been here before, with an initial rumour to this effect, followed by stories that TSMC had pitched Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom to join in the joint-venture party. This latest story surfaced on The Information (paywalled, via Reuters) and, for now, it's unclear if those other companies are involved.

This time, however, the talks have progressed to that "preliminary agreement" with TSMC reportedly taking a 20% stake in Intel's fabs as part of the deal. Reuters says both Intel and TSMC have declined to comment on the story.

Reference has been made to, "Intel and other U.S. chip companies" holding a majority stake the new company formed from what is currently Intel Foundry, but it's all rather opaque. For now, therefore, this remains firmly a rumour, if a persistent one.

So, what to make of it? Firstly, if true it likely doesn't commit either side to seeing the deal through. Secondly, well, there are too few details to draw many conclusions.

We don't know, for instance, to what extent TSMC will roll its sleeves up and insert itself into the running of Intel's fabs. TSMC has clearly a better recent track record when it comes to operating chip factories. But it can hardly just turn up and say, "press that, tweak that, sorted!"

Chip manufacturing is fiendishly complex and it would likely take years for TSMC to change Intel's course. The specifics of Intel's new 18A process, for instance, are essentially a done deal. It's a bit like Nvidia taking over AMD's Radeon graphics division. The new RX 9070 is a done deal and it would be years before the influence of Nvidia could be seen in future Radeon GPUs.

Putting a cynical hat on for a moment, this is exactly the sort of non-deal deal you might expect from both parties in terms of buying time in this acutely uncertain era of geopolitics.

In that scenario, TSMC wants to look like it is putting its best foot forward in terms of producing chips in the US in an effort to avoid tariffs. So, talk of helping Intel's fabs looks terribly cooperative.

Intel, meanwhile, will want to look proactive to investors who are very worried about the performance of its fabs. So, a "preliminary" deal with the world's leading chip manufacturer that doesn't fully commit either party to anything could work for an interim period while Intel finds out if it can get the new 18A going properly.

Should the tariffs remain in place and should Intel's 18A node be a dud, maybe they see the whole thing through. But if tariffs fade and / or there's a new US administration without a tariff fetish, and if Intel 18A is a banger, maybe they both quietly forget the whole thing.

It is worth noting that Intel's foundry focused Direct Connect event is happening on April 29 this year, and there's a chance this could be where any sort of announcement might be made on any partnerships and Intel Foundry changes.

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about processors
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor

AMD says the problem with Ryzen 7 9800X3D chips failing to boot is down to memory compatibility issues and not actually dead CPUs
Intel Panther Lake

Intel promises its next-gen Pather Lake laptop CPU will have the 'efficiency of Lunar Lake and the performance of Arrow Lake' and is on track for 2026
A woman in Far Cry 4, headshots of the game&#039;s villain Pagan Minh clumsily photoshopped over her exposed chest.

Sure seems like Ubisoft just frantically patched boobs back into Far Cry 4 after accidentally patching them out
See more latest
Most Popular
A woman in Far Cry 4, headshots of the game&#039;s villain Pagan Minh clumsily photoshopped over her exposed chest.
Sure seems like Ubisoft just frantically patched boobs back into Far Cry 4 after accidentally patching them out
Salvatore Ganacci in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.
In a world of bizarre fighting game crossovers, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has taken it up a notch with a niche Swedish DJ
An Alienware Area-51 desktop PC lit up in blue and purple with the side of the case removed.
Turns out that Alienware's new upgradeable desktop is only fully upgradeable with an optional $35 conversion kit
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Metaphor: ReFantazio tried to make you love turn-based combat again, but it almost broke the game during development
Alma, the handler from Monster Hunter Wilds, closes her eyes and looks a little disappointed.
Capcom warned Monster Hunter Wilds players not to cheat on its ranked leaderboards, so of course people are immediately and flagrantly doing just that
Marvel Rivals characters - Captain America running towards the camera.
Marvel Rivals devs are adding new team-up abilities for Season 2, including my dream combo of Captain America and The Winter Solider
The Nintendo Switch 2 as shown in its announcement trailer with orange and blue accents and removeable controllers.
Nvidia says its Nintendo Switch 2 chip benefited from '1,000 engineer-years of effort' claiming a 10x performance bump with DLSS and dedicated ray tracing silicon
A Zoi resting their chin on their hand while winking with a small smile.
Inzoi characters will stop abandoning their hot meals and sleeping for hours on end thanks to the latest patch
River Boy Beats social media selfie
Cult of the Lamb audio director Narayana Johnson, also known as River Boy, has died
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Friday, April 4