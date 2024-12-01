Our favorite gaming chair is on sale for Cyber Monday and well worth the price, which I only know because I've been sitting in one for years
Get the Secretlab Titan Evo for $30 off during Cyber Monday.
The Titan Evo is our favorite gaming chair, and has been for the longest time. It's the benchmark by which we judge all other gaming chairs—it's comfortable, supportive, and easy to assemble. The holy trinity. Buying direct from Secretlab is the only way to pick up this chair at this price right now.
The deals leaves are changing color, which must mean Black Friday season is quickly becoming Cyber Monday season. In reality, the deals themselves don't change that much, and neither does our recommendation for the best gaming chair: the Secretlab Titan Evo, which is currently $30 off if you buy from Secretlab itself.
You know the Titan Evo even if you've never sat in one. It's the template for essentially every premium gaming chair at this point—it's big, comfortable, sleek, and most importantly sturdy.
I have no problem recommending the Titan Evo to anyone looking for a sturdy office chair because I'm sitting in one right now and have been since I picked up my own in 2020. I'll admit my opinion of the "gaming chair" look, with its weird car seat aesthetic and bright colors, has diminished over the years, but I appreciate that the Titan Evo's style remains understated.
It also remains highly functional: As a bigger guy, I've worn through my fair share of cheap office chairs through regular use. I've seen reclining mechanisms break after a year, wheels stop spinning, and arms give out. Through trial and error, I've learned to avoid chairs that use plastic where they should really be using metal and to avoid chairs with obvious gimmicks.
The Titan Evo has none of those problems. Its metal frame, arms, and supports make it by far the toughest chair I've ever used, and it doesn't trade off in comfort. The foam seat and arms are still cushioning after years of daily use, though there is certainly some wear and tear. My habit of folding one leg under the other and adjusting my stance by putting my full weight on the chair's arms has done damage to the fake leather Secretlab uses. It's peeling off here and there, which isn't good.
But my Titan is still comfortable, and crucial to me, still a long way from breaking down and putting me in the tough spot of dropping hundreds of dollars on something else to sit on. For the gamer to wants to sit it and forget it, it's worth the investment.
