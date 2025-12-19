Keystroke lag alerts Amazon security staff that recent US-based IT hire was actually in North Korea

By published

Giving the game away.

Lag. We all know it, and we've all felt the frustration that it wreaks, whether you're caught in a crunchy video call or watching a pal haplessly teleport around the map in Arc Raiders. However, it's now being used as an unlikely piece of evidence in another bizarre tale of alleged corporate espionage.

Amazon began to suspect something was amiss when it looked at the keystroke data from a new IT hire. To the company's knowledge, the employee was US-based so there should have been a comfortably less than 100 millisecond delay between them typing commands on their corporate laptop, and those inputs reaching the head office in Seattle. However, the delay was in fact 110 milliseconds, suggesting the employee was based further afield than first thought.

Amazon’s Chief Security Officer Stephen Schmidt communicated to Bloomberg a bizarre bigger picture. It turns out the employee with the lag was in fact a North Korean attempting to skirt international sanctions and funnel money back into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (or DPRK) via remote work. After a few days of investigation and monitoring, they were ousted from Amazon's systems.

The concern with such proxies is that they are aiding in the diversion of funds towards the DPRK's weapons program—and this particular proxy alone allegedly generated $17 million in illicit revenue. The woman acting as a proxy pleaded guilty "to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments," according to the US Department of Justice. She has since been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

But notably Schmidt tells Bloomberg, "If we hadn’t been looking for the DPRK workers, we would not have found them.”

Jess Kinghorn
