Lenovo looks to be doing a Nintendo Switch with leaks suggesting a Legion Go Lite and a Legion Go Gen Two

The Nintendo Switch really did change the public perception of gaming handhelds, didn't it? While the Switch is far from a powerful device, it sold (and still sells) remarkably well, and the much smaller Nintendo Switch Lite was a bit of a barnstormer, too.

Now it looks like Lenovo might be taking a leaf out of Nintendo's book, as a mix up with some Legion Go Dock specs seems to have revealed the existence of not just a Legion Go Gen Two, but also a Lite version, err, too.

If this is still a secret, it's one Lenovo has been keeping particularly badly. We recently reported on some text spotted on the Legion Go's product page that seemed to reference both a smaller device, and potentially a refreshed version. Now specs released for the Legion Go USB-C Dock appear to have given the game away once again, with the supported systems mentioning the Legion Go Gen One, Legion Go Gen Two, and the Legion Go Lite.

All mention has since been erased, but it was Videocardz that first spotted the new product listings. Leaked images of the supposed shell of the Legion Go Lite have also been posted by a YouTuber, so at this point Lenovo might as well throw in the towel and give us a proper look, I'd venture.

The casing itself appears to show a smaller Legion Go chassis without the detachable controllers of the original, which is no surprise on a model that appears to call itself "Lite". Still, we were big fans of the original Switch-like detachable modules, so it's a shame to see them go.

It was a bit of a chonker though, so a Lite version strikes as a smart move. PC gaming handhelds are often substantial devices to carry around—and while this new model still doesn't look like it'd fit in your jeans, I'd say it's got a better chance of being chucked into an overly-full backpack without sticking out like a sore thumb.

And as for a fully-fledged Gen 2? There's always a chance we might see some new, more powerful internals. The original made use of the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, but things have moved on in the APU world since then.

Personally I'm looking forward to any Lunar Lake handhelds we see coming our way now we're starting to see the chips in action—but I've got a feeling it might simply be a screen refresh (fingers crossed for OLED!), or perhaps a subtle refinement of the original's design, like the Asus ROG Ally X.

We really won't know anything for sure until Lenovo says something official about the new models, which it may as well do at this point. Still, whatever they turn out to be, if they both manage to refine the recipe (albeit in different ways), Lenovo may well have a pair of hits on its hands.

The OG Legion Go might have been a chunky affair, but it was quite an impressive machine nonetheless. And while the world anxiously awaits more news on the Nintendo Switch 2, perhaps a more refined Legion Go, in conjunction with a compact model, might help Lenovo scoop up some new customers.