XFX is letting you add customisable 3D printed wings to its Quicksilver RX 9070-series graphics cards

News
By published

It's even okay with you selling your RX 9070 Quicksilver mods.

XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT Quicksilver graphics card on a blue background with angel wings on either side
(Image credit: XFX)

Whether we're green-teamers, red-teamers, blue-teamers, or no-teamers, PC hardware customisability is one trend I think we can probably all get behind. In which case, I suppose we should all be XFX-teamers because the company's just opened the doors to a ton of customisability for some of its RX 9070-series cards.

As XFX explains on X, its RX 9070-series Quicksilver cards can be modified with customisable 3D printed "wings":

"The 3D Print files for the 9070 Series Quicksilver removable wings are now available to download! Magnets are required for final assembly."

Note that (contra my amazing rendition above) these aren't actually wings—that would make an already chunky GPU even harder to fit in your case. They do flare the card out a little (the wing-less card has its edges tucked in a bit) but they're just a couple of plates aimed at adding a little coloured flair to your card.

You can download these files from the company's drivers and downloads page—scroll down to '9070 Series Quicksilver Wings - 3d Print Files' and press the button. Inside the main folder there are three more: one for the LED side with a logo, one for the LED side without a logo, and one for the PCIe side. In each of these there are IGS, STEP, and STL files for both one-piece and two-piece-split wings.

While Western versions of the XFX RX 9070/9070 XT Quicksilver cards seemingly don't come with any wings attached to either side of the shroud, some RX 9070/9070 XT cards recently launched in China come with red and white magnetic attachments.

So, it seems XFX has opened the Western market up to getting our hands on these attachments—though we'll have to print them ourselves.

XFX says: "I can't say if we will sell them in the future, but XFX is cool with people making their own and offering them for sale! We are excited to see what kind of customizations come from the mod community by releasing these 3D files."

Talk about a good tone. That's exactly the kinda stuff I like to see from manufacturers. It's cool that you can make your own mods using the 3D print files XFX has provided, but it's even cooler that the company's giving the go-ahead for selling them. I'd love to see a proper market for these kinds of mods pop up (I'll take a pair of runic carving wings, please and thank you).

The RX 9070 XT Quicksilver itself is a base-spec card (2,970 MHz on the boost clock), but don't forget that this GPU is a dab hand at overclocking/undervolting, as our Dave found out in his AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT review. Just undervolt it, bump up the power, and let it get to work finding its own clock speed ceiling.

Assuming you can actually find it in stock anywhere (which is never a safe bet in 2025) and have a 3D printer handy—or someone willing to do the printing for you—this is a great way to add a little more of your own flair to your setup.

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years (result pending a patiently awaited viva exam) while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Gainward&#039;s China-exclusive 5090 D card, in white with snowflake accents
A special Frost edition Gainward RTX 5090 D has been spotted ahead of launch, proving once again China gets all the prettiest gaming hardware
Yeston Sakura Atlantis RX 9070 XT graphics card on a beach with a wave gently crashing into it
GPU manufacturer Yeston's done the unthinkable by dunking its new 'Atlantis' RX 9070 XT graphics card in the ocean
Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhabab OC Edition graphics card on a yellow and blue background
If showing off that you actually own an RTX 5090 isn't enough, why not show off that you own a golden one for double rarity points
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition rendered on a green background.
I reckon the Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition is the best looking graphics card I've seen in... well, ever, actually
An Asus TUF RX 9070 XT on display at CES 2025
New leak claims AMD's upcoming RX 9070 XT GPU hits over 3.2 GHz and could be an overclocking beast
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background
AMD has officially revealed its RDNA 4-based RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs and they look a lot like RDNA 3, only turbocharged
Latest in Graphics Cards
XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT Quicksilver graphics card on a blue background with angel wings on either side
XFX is letting you add customisable 3D printed wings to its Quicksilver RX 9070-series graphics cards
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background
Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times
Cyberpunk upscaling
New modder tool makes it easier than ever to swap AMD's FSR 4 scaling for Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS and vice versa
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card
Specs for Nvidia's new RTX 5050, 5060, and 5060 Ti GPUs leak out and that 5060 might actually be half decent. If it's priced right
Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from different angles
Nvidia says it really has sorted RTX 50-series black screen issues this time around as yet another driver fix finds its way to release
Latest in News
XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT Quicksilver graphics card on a blue background with angel wings on either side
XFX is letting you add customisable 3D printed wings to its Quicksilver RX 9070-series graphics cards
Marvel Rivals Human Torch
Marvel Rivals is carrying on the tradition of chaotic patches after buffing two of the most annoying heroes, but I main one of them, so I'm not complaining
photo shows a factory tool that places lids on data center system-on-chips at an Intel fab in Chandler, Arizona, in December 2023. In February 2024, Intel Corporation launched Intel Foundry as the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, delivering leadership in technology, resiliency and sustainability.
So, wait, now TSMC is supposedly pitching a joint venture with Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom to run Intel's ailing chip fabs?
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapon crafting - Gemma holding hot metal
Gemma's English VA is right with us on Monster Hunter Wild's confusing menus, which makes me feel a little better for having to Google symbols all the time
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background
Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'
Promotional image of the HP Envy Inspire inkjet printer
Haunted printers turning on by themselves and printing nonsense has to be one of my favorite Windows 11 bugs ever
More about graphics cards
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background

Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'
Cyberpunk upscaling

New modder tool makes it easier than ever to swap AMD's FSR 4 scaling for Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS and vice versa
The Corsair K70 Pro TKL gaming keyboard seen from above, with the wrist rest attached, on a well-lit desk. Game mode has been activated, bathing every key in red light.

Corsair K70 Pro TKL review
See more latest
Most Popular
photo shows a factory tool that places lids on data center system-on-chips at an Intel fab in Chandler, Arizona, in December 2023. In February 2024, Intel Corporation launched Intel Foundry as the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, delivering leadership in technology, resiliency and sustainability.
So, wait, now TSMC is supposedly pitching a joint venture with Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom to run Intel's ailing chip fabs?
Marvel Rivals Human Torch
Marvel Rivals is carrying on the tradition of chaotic patches after buffing two of the most annoying heroes, but I main one of them, so I'm not complaining
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background
Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapon crafting - Gemma holding hot metal
Gemma's English VA is right with us on Monster Hunter Wild's confusing menus, which makes me feel a little better for having to Google symbols all the time
Promotional image of the HP Envy Inspire inkjet printer
Haunted printers turning on by themselves and printing nonsense has to be one of my favorite Windows 11 bugs ever
The UHPILCL water cooled gaming laptop
This water-cooled gaming laptop packs a full-size desktop RTX 5090 and even fits in a backpack, but I sure wouldn't want it in mine
Still from a CNET video highlighting the Samsung concept device from MWC 2025
Samsung's handheld prototype delivers folding phone screens to Switch-like gaming hardware, and I am absolutely here for it
Corsair launches Custom Labs in Europe
Corsair's Custom Labs is now available in Europe, allowing you to make your gear as cute or ugly as you want and no-one will stop you
The TikTok app with Donald Trump ranting behind it.
Trump says the United States is already talking to potential TikTok buyers: 'We're dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it ... all four are good'
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 12