XFX is letting you add customisable 3D printed wings to its Quicksilver RX 9070-series graphics cards

Whether we're green-teamers, red-teamers, blue-teamers, or no-teamers, PC hardware customisability is one trend I think we can probably all get behind. In which case, I suppose we should all be XFX-teamers because the company's just opened the doors to a ton of customisability for some of its RX 9070-series cards.

As XFX explains on X, its RX 9070-series Quicksilver cards can be modified with customisable 3D printed "wings":

"The 3D Print files for the 9070 Series Quicksilver removable wings are now available to download! Magnets are required for final assembly."

Note that (contra my amazing rendition above) these aren't actually wings—that would make an already chunky GPU even harder to fit in your case. They do flare the card out a little (the wing-less card has its edges tucked in a bit) but they're just a couple of plates aimed at adding a little coloured flair to your card.

You can download these files from the company's drivers and downloads page—scroll down to '9070 Series Quicksilver Wings - 3d Print Files' and press the button. Inside the main folder there are three more: one for the LED side with a logo, one for the LED side without a logo, and one for the PCIe side. In each of these there are IGS, STEP, and STL files for both one-piece and two-piece-split wings.

The 3D Print files for the 9070 Series Quicksilver removable wings are now available to download!Magnets are required for final assembly. pic.twitter.com/usdSB1C7hqMarch 10, 2025

While Western versions of the XFX RX 9070/9070 XT Quicksilver cards seemingly don't come with any wings attached to either side of the shroud, some RX 9070/9070 XT cards recently launched in China come with red and white magnetic attachments.

So, it seems XFX has opened the Western market up to getting our hands on these attachments—though we'll have to print them ourselves.

XFX says: "I can't say if we will sell them in the future, but XFX is cool with people making their own and offering them for sale! We are excited to see what kind of customizations come from the mod community by releasing these 3D files."

Talk about a good tone. That's exactly the kinda stuff I like to see from manufacturers. It's cool that you can make your own mods using the 3D print files XFX has provided, but it's even cooler that the company's giving the go-ahead for selling them. I'd love to see a proper market for these kinds of mods pop up (I'll take a pair of runic carving wings, please and thank you).

The RX 9070 XT Quicksilver itself is a base-spec card (2,970 MHz on the boost clock), but don't forget that this GPU is a dab hand at overclocking/undervolting, as our Dave found out in his AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT review. Just undervolt it, bump up the power, and let it get to work finding its own clock speed ceiling.

Assuming you can actually find it in stock anywhere (which is never a safe bet in 2025) and have a 3D printer handy—or someone willing to do the printing for you—this is a great way to add a little more of your own flair to your setup.