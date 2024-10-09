Thanks to Prime Day, this Radeon RX 7700 XT is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon, now just $350

Asus RX 7700 XT | 12 GB GDDR6 | 3,072 shaders | 2,599 MHz boost | $439.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $90, with a $20 coupon)

The Radeon RX 7700 XT might lose out to its bigger brother, the RX 7800 XT, but if you're building a system on a budget it still makes a great mid-range card for solid 1440p gaming, as we found in our review of the Sapphire model. Use the $20 coupon to get the full discount. RX 7700 XT price check: Walmart $379.99 | Newegg $379.99

When AMD launched its Radeon RX 7700 XT last year, there was a collective huh from hardware reviewers and gamers alike around the world. Not because of its performance in games, which I'll come to in a moment; the raised eyebrows were all down its price.

The powerful RX 7800 XT was just $50 more, making the 7700 XT a truly bizarre offering. Not surprisingly, sales were very sluggish but over the months, its price tag has slowly decreased and now in the Prime Deal Days event, it's at its lowest ever on Amazon: a cent under $350.

That makes it $20 cheaper than Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti, currently $369.99 on Amazon, so it raises an obvious question—which GPU do you pick? The smart choice is the RX 7700 XT because, for the most part, it's simply a faster graphics card in games.

It's only when a game uses lots of ray tracing do things swing in favor of the RTX 4060 Ti but it's a Pyrrhic victory, as the actual frame rates in these situations just aren't usable for gaming.

Nvidia's little GPU does have another trick up its sleeve, though, and its DLSS. The AI-powered upscaling and frame generation system is really good, and while the overall performance gains aren't that much better than those achieved using AMD's FSR, the visual quality is definitely superior.

On the other hand, as well as being generally faster, the RX 7700 XT sports more VRAM and while that's not a major deal right now, if you plan on keeping your new GPU for a good few years, that 12 GB of fast GDDR6 will pay off in the future.

At this price point, I'd pick the RX 7700 XT over the RTX 4060 Ti, despite the latter's stronger feature set. I know there's only a $20 difference between the two but I'd take faster gaming over better-looking frame generation any day.

But if this GPU doesn't float your boat, then check out all of the deals we've spotted in the October Prime Day graphics card deals fest. There's a GPU out there for almost every budget.