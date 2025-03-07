Nvidia denies reports that the 'missing ROPs' debacle is hitting its RTX 50 laptop GPUs and could delay their launch

News
By
published

Missing ROPs in laptops categorically denied, but then Nvidia denied the RTX 5080 was missing ROPs...

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip inside it.
(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia has categorically denied that its upcoming RTX 50 family of laptop GPUs has been hit by the same missing ROP debacle as numerous variants of RTX 50 desktop graphics cards.

Reports emerged this week from German tech site Heise Online that Nvidia had instructed laptop makers to double-check the ROP or render output count on RTX 50 laptops that had already been produced. For the record, GPUs with fewer ROPs than the official specifications have been shown to suffer measurably lower performance, with Nvidia itself defining that loss as 4% in graphical workloads, but some third-party testing claims a loss of 10% or more.

Speaking of these laptop manufacturers, Heise Online says (via Google translate), "they are currently working extra shifts in the Far East to prevent the drama from moving into the next act. Nvidia has asked manufacturers to check notebooks that have already been produced with the new mobile GeForce RTX 5000 graphics chips. Here, too, the focus is on GPUs that have fewer ROPs active than the data sheet specifies. This leads to potentially significant losses in 3D performance."

Heise Online claims that the launch of RTX 50 laptops slated for the end of March could be delayed as a consequence. Superficially, this stands to reason because laptop GPUs use precisely the same GPU dies as desktop GPUs, albeit typically rebranded to a tier above a given desktop counterpart.

So, the RTX 5070 mobile will use the same GB206 GPU die as the 5060 desktop, or the 5070 Ti mobile will use the GB205 die as seen in the RTX 5070 desktop instead of the GB203 die used by the RTX 5070 Ti desktop.

Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from different angles

Some RTX 5080 desktop GPUs are missing ROPs. But what about laptops? (Image credit: Future)

The precise alignment of desktop to mobile varies, and sometimes they overlap. In any case, mobile GPUs are not bespoke GPU dies, just specific variations of those dies, sometimes with different CUDA core counts. Anyway, if desktop GPUs using those same dies have accidentally escaped with a single partition of eight ROPs disabled, maybe it's happened with laptop GPUs.

Not so, according to Nvidia. When asked by the Verge about the missing ROP problem hitting laptops, Nvidia GeForce global PR director Ben Berraondo simply said, "nope." The Verge further asked Berraondo to clarify if this meant, "No laptop GPUs are affected," and he replied, "Correct, no further issues.”

That's a clear and unambiguous denial. The slight problem is that Nvidia originally claimed that the missing ROP debacle was restricted to RTX 5090, RTX 5090D, and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs, only to later concede that some RTX 5080s were also impacted.

Nvidia only made that later concession after reports of afflicted 5080s emerged on Reddit. Nvidia has also said that it did not ship any GPUs in the knowledge that they were missing ROPs.

Your next upgrade

Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds

(Image credit: Future)

Best CPU for gaming: The top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game ahead of the rest.

If that's reassuring on one level, it also begs the question of how it can be certain that no laptop GPUs are impacted. For now, you'd have to say the jury is out, and it's hard to be totally confident in Nvidia's pronouncements on the matter. Whether they've proven inaccurate by accident or design, Nvidia has not only got the hardware wrong but has fumbled the response, too.

Exactly how this all happened is quite the mystery. For now, it's not totally clear if it's plausible that GPUs with a partition of ROPs disabled can really happen by accident. For instance, if BIOS support for the ROP count is required for the GPU to be functional, then there had to be awareness at some level that GPUs with incorrect ROP counts were going out.

All of which means we'll be watching this one closely. And if you do buy an RTX 50 laptop—or an RTX 50 desktop GPU, for that matter—it's probably a good idea to make checking the ROP count using a tool like CPU-Z among the very first things you do!

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds
Maingear CEO says the company has had 'zero GPUs with missing ROPs', so maybe Nvidia's talk of a rare 'early production build' problem isn't just handwaving
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds
With some RTX 50-series cards missing precious ROPs, one PC builder guarantees their systems' GPUs will all have the right number
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds
The curious tale of the missing eight: Some Nvidia RTX 50-series cards are shipping with missing ROPs in the GPU, Nvidia says only 0.5% of all cards are affected
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds
Freeware tool CPU-Z now warns you if your GPU doesn't have the correct number of ROPs
Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks while holding the company&#039;s new GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards and a Thor Blackwell robotics processor during the 2025 CES event in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Huang announced a raft of new chips, software and services, aiming to stay at the forefront of artificial intelligence computing. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Big AI beasts reportedly delay Nvidia Blackwell orders due to GPU overheating but it doesn't worry us for RTX 50 gaming cards
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen9 gaming laptop
Nvidia confirms RTX 50-series laptops can be pre-ordered from February 25 and will be 'available starting March', stock willing
Latest in Graphics Cards
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics cards are said to be revealed 'in about 10 days' and are expected to 'be on the shelf a month later'
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip inside it.
Nvidia denies reports that the 'missing ROPs' debacle is hitting its RTX 50 laptop GPUs and could delay their launch
AMD Radeon RX 9070-series graphics cards on a grey background
AMD Radeon RX 9070-series launch day live: The promise of a ton of reference priced stock is a tantalising one but likely won't last long
RTX 4070 Super and RTX 5070 graphics card, with another graphics card in the foreground
After a run of RTX 50-series launches with seemingly little availability and mega price tags, I'm left wondering 'is that it?'
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition
Best Buy outs a load of non-MSRP RTX 5070 cards and many are priced above $700 and up near RTX 5070 Ti levels. Ouch!
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Nvidia RTX 5070 launch day live: Heaps of non-MSRP cards and a handful of MSRP ones released today, but surprise surprise, stocks are low
Latest in News
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics cards are said to be revealed 'in about 10 days' and are expected to 'be on the shelf a month later'
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip inside it.
Nvidia denies reports that the 'missing ROPs' debacle is hitting its RTX 50 laptop GPUs and could delay their launch
Semiconductor worker holding a wafer chip.
President Trump wants to kill the $52 billion CHIPS Act: 'a horrible, horrible thing'
A pig, a cow, and two birds dance
Minecraft Live returns in March with everyone's favorite kind of content: 'exclusive movie content'
A hunter with his Switch Axe in sword mode in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Man builds Monster Hunter switch axe, complete with working flamethrower, because why not
EVE Frontier promo image - Omo
EVE Online studio CCP Games hires former Iceland Central Bank economist for its crypto game, because nothing says 'fun' like 'removing currency controls and fostering emergent value systems'
More about graphics cards
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles

Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics cards are said to be revealed 'in about 10 days' and are expected to 'be on the shelf a month later'
AMD Radeon RX 9070-series graphics cards on a grey background

AMD Radeon RX 9070-series launch day live: The promise of a ton of reference priced stock is a tantalising one but likely won't last long
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles

Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics cards are said to be revealed 'in about 10 days' and are expected to 'be on the shelf a month later'
See more latest
Most Popular
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics cards are said to be revealed 'in about 10 days' and are expected to 'be on the shelf a month later'
Semiconductor worker holding a wafer chip.
President Trump wants to kill the $52 billion CHIPS Act: 'a horrible, horrible thing'
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Friday, March 7
A hunter with his Switch Axe in sword mode in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Man builds Monster Hunter switch axe, complete with working flamethrower, because why not
Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto
Longtime Monster Hunter producer promoted to head of all game development at Capcom
A pig, a cow, and two birds dance
Minecraft Live returns in March with everyone's favorite kind of content: 'exclusive movie content'
EVE Frontier promo image - Omo
EVE Online studio CCP Games hires former Iceland Central Bank economist for its crypto game, because nothing says 'fun' like 'removing currency controls and fostering emergent value systems'
Styx: Blades of Greed screenshot showing Styx viewing an underground mansion from a distance
My favourite AA stealth series starring a loathsome centuries-old goblin is getting a new instalment
Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business screenshot
Robocop: Rogue City is getting a 'standalone expansion' that sounds an awful lot like The Raid
An image of toasted bread with dripping, melted cheese on top, from Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter's food looks so tasty it's apparently driving up demand for cheese naan in Japan