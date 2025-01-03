Hiding in the shadows, this Nvidia teaser video might have given us our first look at a Founders Edition RTX 50-series GPU

With CES 2025 mere days away, the rumour mill surrounding Nvidia's next generation GPUs is now spinning at an astonishing rate. The internet is clamouring for any potential info on RTX 50-series graphics cards, and thanks to a newly-released teaser video and some image-editing techniques, our first look at what might be a Founders Edition RTX 50-series card may have been spotted.

The GeForce LAN 50 event will run alongside Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang's keynote, in which we're expecting to see the new GPUs announced. A video has been released detailing giveaways and rewards at the event, including a shadowy shot of a gaming PC. The eagle-eyed folks over at Videocardz adjusted the brightness, and whaddaya know, it looks like there's a previously unseen GPU sitting in the PCIe slot.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The card in question has the GeForce RTX text emblazoned on the side, along with a vertically oriented power connector and what looks to be an LED strip mounted somewhere inside the cooler.

It certainly doesn't look like any Nvidia card we're currently aware of, so the thinking is that this may well be an RTX 50-series card hidden in an image from Nvidia itself.

It's a bit of a tiddler, though. That suggests that if this is indeed an RTX 50-series card, it's likely something lower down the range than something like the RTX 5090 or RTX 5080—as they're unlikely to be smaller than the current RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs, both of which are pretty chonky.

So, the RTX 5070 then? Possibly. It's also entirely possible that this is a placeholder, rendered to look like a generic RTX card sitting in a generic chassis. That being said, the rumours currently indicate that we'll see an RTX 5070 card launched alongside its more powerful siblings.

There's some odd details going on with the cooler here as well. Looking at the underside of the card, it looks like a twin fan design rather than a single fan on either side in a push-pull design like the current 40-series FE cards. That'd be a change from the norm, along with an LED light strip that may be running along one of the edges of the fan shrouds.

It's this glowing doohickey that makes the card stand out in the darkness of the overall image in the first place, and may well be a design note we see repeated on the RTX 50-series as a whole.

And a vertically oriented power connector? Why not. The power cable here appears to run across the underside of the card into oblivion, but it doesn't seem unreasonable to think that Nvidia might change up the connector orientation on the new cards.

Or perhaps it wont. Again, there's the potential for this to be nothing but a render, but there are enough oddly specific details here to suggest that we might be looking at a proper RTX 50-series card in the flesh, so to speak.

Like the rest of the world, we'll just have to wait for the official Nvidia announcement to find out if this image is accurate. Think of this particular tease as a tantalising glimpse into a future that may well be, yet may not come to pass. It's more fun that way, isn't it?