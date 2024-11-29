Get your monitors off your desk and onto the wall where they belong with this dual-monitor arm mount, on for just $41 for Black Friday

was $79.99 now $40.99 at Amazon HUANUO Dual Monitor Wall Mount | Gas spring system | For up to 32-inch displays | Height-Adjustable/Tilt/Swivel/Rotate | $79.99 $40.99 at Amazon (save $39)

This wall mount will securely support two monitors of up to 17.6 pounds, enabling easy repositioning and reorientation, and freeing up a whole bunch of space on your desktop too.

I cannot over-emphasize how great monitor arms are, especially in this day and age of huge displays. I made the change last year after decades of dealing with monitors eating up space on my desktop, and it is so much better. Seriously, there's just no overstating it. Which is why I'm going to seriously urge you to take a look at this Huanuo dual monitor wall mount that's $41 on Amazon for Black Friday, 49% off the regular price.

There are a lot of monitor arms on Amazon—I'm going with the Huanuo here because that's the brand I went with for my own setup, and they're ace. They're easy to install ("Hassle-free" might be overstating a bit, but as long as you know which end of a screwdriver to point away from you, you'll be fine) and come with 75x75mm and 100x100mm VESA mounts for monitors 13 to 32 inches in size. "Integrated cable management" means there are channels along the arms to run all your wires so you can keep things looking neat, although I can tell you from experience that's entirely optional if "keep things looking neat" isn't high on your priority list.

Once up, monitors can be reefed around as you like, including tilt and swivel, so you can flip your monitor up on end for a vertical perspective whenever the mood strikes. More importantly, once they're in position, they stay: It can take a little fiddling with the gas spring tension to find the right balance between spring and sag, but it's been more than a year since I put mine up and they remain rock solid, with no fiddling required.

Even if you don't need to move your monitors into different positions, the gain in desk space alone makes monitor arms worthwhile: It's less crowded, easier to clean, and I have so much more space now to pile up other stuff.

This is the best deal I've run across for a dual monitor setup, but Huanuo makes several different types of monitor arms—this one for $38 (24% off), for instance, isn't a wall mount but will either clamp to a desk or tabletop, or can be mounted directly into the surface if you don't mind drilling holes in things. It takes a bit more effort, but it's still far from brain surgery and the end result just feels a little more solid and secure. Whichever way you go, you'll be thanking me when you get there.