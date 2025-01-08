This $2000 Dual OLED screen laptop with 'outstanding computing power' has been spotted at CES but I'm unconvinced

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

At this year's CES, one of the biggest tech conferences in the world, tech company GDP has brought along a curious laptop with two OLED screens, powered by Ryzen's AI CPU and it all feels a bit much to me.

The PC Gamer team got eyes on the device but, if you aren't lucky enough to be in overcrowded rooms in Las Vegas checking out tech with the world's brightest geeks, it is live right now on the GPD website.

Interestingly, instead of going with the traditional dual monitor route of having one on the left and one on the right, the GPD Duo puts one on top of the other.

GPD aren't the first to do this, of course, with the Asus Zenbook Duo and Lenovo Yoga Book 9i doing the same but both of those machines have detachable keyboards, so you can place one screen flat on a surface.

GPD, on the other hand, has locked a keyboard to the two screens with a chassis, which means you have to bring the entire thing as a single unit with you wherever you go. The version of this machine with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1 TB of SSD storage will cost you a whopping $2,010.95.

This is the cheapest model right now, with the most expensive coming in at $2,820.95 with 64 GB of RAM and 8 TB of SSD storage.

We have tested this CPU and it's a good 'un, performing similarly to the Intel Core i9 14900HX (seen in the most recent Razer Blade 16) in Cinebench and getting an average of 42 fps in Horizon Zero Dawn at the highest preset. That said, how this specific model performs will rely on a few factors, and the 60 W TDP combined with an 80 Wh battery might not only cost you performance but battery life.

Those dual screens aren't necessarily for gaming, of course, as a laptop like this will be primarily aimed at engineers, coders, and those who work with high-intensity loads on their laptops.

However, the page does suggest plugging in an eGFX for "powerful performance comparable to gaming laptops". This is a bit redundant, as putting in better tech will make the machine run better but the included Oculink is a nice addition, just in case you fancy gaming on this thing. Those two screens are going to cost you performance in lots of ways and at just 60 Hz, they are going to look more impressive in pictures than in motion.

I'd have to get hands-on to say much more but the double screens, connected to the base of the machines, with just a stand holding them up, feel a tad cumbersome to me and they don't look any less so in pictures. It has both Asus and Lenovo to compete with here and I'm a little more taken to the competition's form factor.

Seeing that newer Ryzen chip is certainly nice and it has a great IO, with HDMI, Oculink, Ethernet, two USB As, a speaker port, an earphone port, an SD card slot, USB4, two Type-C, and even a fingerprint reader.

After a successful IndieGoGo campaign, this machine is finally launching, and if you buy one from the site now, you get a protective case thrown in.