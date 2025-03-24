The most adorable Razer keyboard features not only an almost half-size form factor, but an almost half-size price at only $70

News
published

No need to get lost in the web with a deal like this.

The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard floats in the teal PC Gamer deal void. The per-key RGB lights are on.
(Image credit: Razer)
Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard | Doubleshot PBT keycaps | Razer Opto-Mechanical switches | RGB lighting | $119.99$69.99 at Amazon (save $50)

The space-saving, compact form factor is almost too cute to turn down—almost. Sure, you can situate your mouse hand comfortably closer to your WASD hand for extended gaming sessions, but at what cost? Missing arrow keys for one, replacement function key shortcuts for another.

Not only am I known as something of a keycap fiend, but I'm also a connoisseur of cute hardware. Besides the ever multiplying Miku Hatsune anime figures encroaching my home office desk, that means a smaller form factor almost never fails to catch my eye. Good thing this tiny 60% keyboard boasts an even smaller price tag to boot in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

The Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard has a scary name but a form factor that's bound to make you go 'aww'. Now at only $70 from Amazon, it's sporting a sizeable discount that's bound to make you go 'Ooo'—and if the price tag doesn't do it for you, those per-key RGB LED lights certainly will.

To be clear, this deal only applies to the clicky optical switch version of the keyboard in classic black and mercury white, plus the linear optical switch version in black. The white colourway with these same linear switches costs ten bucks more for some reason.

Our Dave loved the responsiveness of the opto-mechanical switches in his Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard review, though he doesn't recommend really putting the full N-key rollover to the test by face-rolling the keys. Sure, the keyboard is certainly up to the challenge, but your ear drums will be no match for the ensuing cacophony of clicks. Joking aside, the light-based actuation tech makes for speedy, responsive keys that require a slightly less aggressive mash for inputs to register.

However! The eagle eyed among you will have already deftly avoided the Huntsman's alluring web; you've no doubt noted that there's probably a good reason this keeb doesn't have a coveted spot among either our best gaming keyboards. Though the compact 60% form factor makes this compelling if you've not got much desk space to play with, it's also totally impractical for day-to-day use.

Dave notes in his review that while you can access arrow key functionality by holding down 'fn' and hitting I, J, K or L, why would you want to? Taking compact keyboard design to the extreme, this is unlikely to be anyone's first choice for a primary keyboard—as cute as it is.

Unfortunately at very nearly half the price, I'm about to get turned into a tasty Shelob burrito and succumb to its charms. You remember how I mentioned my army of Miku? Well, the Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard may well serve as a ballast that maintains the delicate balance between the twin-tailed anime figurines and the tech detritus vying for dominance of my messy desk.

Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.

