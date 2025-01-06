Our favorite budget keyboard is still cheaper than it was during Black Friday and at just $30 it's an incredibly easy recommendation

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB LED backlight | Hot-swappable switches | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $40)

The Everest 60 is a compact beauty that feels great to the typing touch and can also form the base for all your enthusiast keyboard desires. It's got a hot-swappable switch base, silicone and foam dampening, solid stabilizers, RGB, PBT keycaps, and pre-lubed switches. The whole shebang, for those looking to hear that glorious "thock" for a low cost.

I'm not quite sure how Mountain's doing it, but the company's kept the Everest 60 at just $30 at Amazon all through December and now into the new year. That's $10 cheaper than it was during Black Friday, and tons cheaper than it was going for before then. Seriously, just look at the price history—this thing used to retail for $150 and then hovered around $80–$90 for a while. Now it's $30, and that's a genuine bargain.

Of course, the price of something only matters if it's worth buying in the first place. And the Mountain Everest 60 certainly is. It has pretty much everything a gamer would want—for a small board, at least—and feels surprisingly premium for its price. Just ask our Dave James, who scored it a mighty 93% in his Mountain Everest 60 review.

Apart from its thickity-thockety goodness, though, one of the main draws to the Everest 60 is that it forms part of the modular Everest system. Ie, you can slap on different add-ons which attach magnetically, such as a numpad (which can even go on the left-hand side, leaving you more room for your mouse and freeing up your right hand).

We are only talking about a 60% keyboard layout, though, which means the arrow buttons are smushed up and there are barely any home buttons. But, again, there's the modularity.

And it's $30. That's the price of a takeout meal for a fully lubed, dampened, RGB-lit, finely tuned typing experience. We were ranting and raving over it when it was $40 toward the end of last year, so at $30 it's one of the easiest recommendations to make. The only real downside is its Base Camp software, which Dave found to be a little temperamental, but that doesn't detract much from what counts, which is the keyboard itself.

Just be prepared that you might end up spending more than the initial $30 down the line because it might be hard to resist the add-on numpad, wrist rest, and media dock that turn it into the Mountain Everest Max.