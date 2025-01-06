Our favorite budget keyboard is still cheaper than it was during Black Friday and at just $30 it's an incredibly easy recommendation

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB LED backlight | Hot-swappable switches | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $40)
The Everest 60 is a compact beauty that feels great to the typing touch and can also form the base for all your enthusiast keyboard desires. It's got a hot-swappable switch base, silicone and foam dampening, solid stabilizers, RGB, PBT keycaps, and pre-lubed switches. The whole shebang, for those looking to hear that glorious "thock" for a low cost.
I'm not quite sure how Mountain's doing it, but the company's kept the Everest 60 at just $30 at Amazon all through December and now into the new year. That's $10 cheaper than it was during Black Friday, and tons cheaper than it was going for before then. Seriously, just look at the price history—this thing used to retail for $150 and then hovered around $80–$90 for a while. Now it's $30, and that's a genuine bargain.
Of course, the price of something only matters if it's worth buying in the first place. And the Mountain Everest 60 certainly is. It has pretty much everything a gamer would want—for a small board, at least—and feels surprisingly premium for its price. Just ask our Dave James, who scored it a mighty 93% in his Mountain Everest 60 review.
Apart from its thickity-thockety goodness, though, one of the main draws to the Everest 60 is that it forms part of the modular Everest system. Ie, you can slap on different add-ons which attach magnetically, such as a numpad (which can even go on the left-hand side, leaving you more room for your mouse and freeing up your right hand).
We are only talking about a 60% keyboard layout, though, which means the arrow buttons are smushed up and there are barely any home buttons. But, again, there's the modularity.
And it's $30. That's the price of a takeout meal for a fully lubed, dampened, RGB-lit, finely tuned typing experience. We were ranting and raving over it when it was $40 toward the end of last year, so at $30 it's one of the easiest recommendations to make. The only real downside is its Base Camp software, which Dave found to be a little temperamental, but that doesn't detract much from what counts, which is the keyboard itself.
Just be prepared that you might end up spending more than the initial $30 down the line because it might be hard to resist the add-on numpad, wrist rest, and media dock that turn it into the Mountain Everest Max.
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years (result pending a patiently awaited viva exam) while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.