My daily driver is this new Logitech keyboard and it's already $30 off in this early Black Friday sale

Logitech G915 X Lightspeed | Mechanical | Wireless | 100% | $229 $199.99 at Best Buy (save $30)

The Logitech G915 X Lightspeed is a lovely full sized keyboard with good battery life, a great look, and some meaningful improvements on the previous G915. It's held back by mediocre software and its price, but the latter criticism is alleviated somewhat by this healthy discount, just months after its launch. Price check: $199 at Amazon

The Logitech G915 X Lightspeed has been my daily driver at home ever since I got my hands on it back in September. Its low profile frame makes it easy to move around, yet physical improvements over its previous model make it feel much more sturdy. An aluminium top plate, paired with a plastic back, gives it just enough weight to hold together with a shake or firm press.

It also looks lovely, with pretty RGB that doesn't hog the spotlight away from its great switches and fantastic battery life. In Logitech fashion, it's a slim build that isn't overly flashy. However, it's not the weight and look that has won me over since getting my hands on it.

Though you can also get this mechanical keyboard with Clicky and Tactile switches, mine was kitted out with the Clicky variety, and they come with a satisfying thunk as I type away without being so loud I couldn't use it in the office. The typing feel is great, and the inclusion of programmable 'G keys' and media controls make it pretty versatile.

The major points holding it back from being one of the best gaming keyboards right now is the pretty bloated Logitech G Hub software and its price. The former point is still worth considering, as the software regularly crashes out on me or just struggles to function.

Once you've set up the keyboard to your liking, this won't bother you too much but, if you play around with macro keys or want to constantly customize the RGB, you will likely still be pained by the software.

However, that $30 off is just enough to make this package much more attractive, putting it closer to its competition in price. And for $200 at Best Buy right now, I reckon it's definitely worth considering.

If you're looking for a low profile mechanical keyboard with a great battery life (and can stomach some pretty mediocre software whenever you need an update), this is a solid pick that will continue to be my daily choice for the foreseeable future.