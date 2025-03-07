I've never wanted a keyboard with cheese keycaps and a little mouse on it until I saw this one

A brieboard? Charcuterkey? Key(cheese)board? Okay, maybe not that last one.

Newest Creation - Mechanical Cheese Board from r/MechanicalKeyboards

Some gamers pick up a keyboard because it has a good enough battery life to outlast a long play session. Some pick one based on its competitive features. If you're the right kind of weird, you might build a cheese keyboard, instead, to show off on the internet.

Reddit user RoberLobLaw2 took to Reddit to show off this gloriously cheesy keyboard this week, complete with tiny cheese cutters keycaps, two cheese grater ornaments, a pairing of wine and jam keys, and an adorable little mouse on the Escape key.

What a wonderful way of feeling a little bad any time you need to hit escape. It's a bit of a monstrosity in a great way, I reckon.

This particular set of keys was 3D printed and then attached to the switches off the Keychron V6 Max but you can print your own, assuming you have a 3D printer to hand, and the results should be compatible with any keyboard with MX switches.

Though it may be a little hard to make out, the keys used on this particular board represent letters that actually correspond with the holes made in the cheese. Take the H key, for instance. It has two holes of cheese on the top and bottom of the key, so the untouched space makes the letter 'H'. It's a neat touch that I would definitely forget about in the heat of the battle while trying to spam the mouse Escape key to give myself a quick breather.

In the comments to the Reddit post, RoberLobLaw2 describes the parallels between language used by the most pretentious connoisseurs of both keyboards and cheese:

"The word “creamy” is an understandable adjective in the world of cheese, it is also used to describe keyboards in a much less real, more tasteless way."

However, if you're looking for a new 3D printing project and want to own the strangest keyboard in a one-mile radius, this has got to be a strong contender. And if you would like your Escape key to be a little easier to read, some in the comments of the original 3D printing schematics have opted for a simple cheese block. Others have simply 3D printed cheese space bars, so they don't have to commit to the full look for a cheesy addition to their desk.

As pointed out by a comment, those keys 'would go hard' on Keebwerk's $400 swiss keyboard, though that feels like $350 more than I'm prepared to commit to a cheese-based joke right now.

Anyone else suddenly feeling a bit peckish?

James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

