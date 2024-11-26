This massive 420 mm Corsair AIO liquid cooler is half price this Black Friday and it'll cool any CPU you can throw at it
You'll need an equally massive PC case to house this big boi.
Corsair iCue Link H170i | AIO liquid cooler | 3x 140 mm fans | 420 mm radiator | 0-2,000 RPM | $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $100)
You'll need to have a full-size PC chassis to fit this Corsair AIO liquid cooler inside but with it, you'll be able to keep any CPU's temperature under control.
This deal isn't for everyone. It's not because it's too expensive (it really isn't) or that it's not much of a discount (50% saving). It's not like it's a poor product, either, as this is a seriously capable CPU cooler. The reason is very simple: Corsair's iCue Link H170i AIO liquid cooler is absolutely massive.
With three 140 mm fans and a 420 mm radiator, it's not going to fit in most PC cases unless it's a particularly roomy full-size chassis. Given that mid-towers are the most popular size, and they're usually designed to house nothing larger than a 360 mm radiator, this cooler is going to have a limited appeal.
👉 Check out all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈
That's a shame really because at this price, you're getting a monstrous amount of cooling for relatively little money. The fans do get a bit on the noisy side when set to their maximum 2,000 RPM but if you let Corsair's iCue software handle things, they'll be perfectly fine.
And speaking of the fans, not only are they replete with RGB goodness, they're Link models. This is Corsair's system for chaining hubs, fans, pumps, etc altogether, with only a single USB cable required to connect them to the motherboard. Our Katie had a go at building a full Link setup, although they chose to not bother with the instructions for...umm...reasons.
It's normally all very pricey but at $100, this AIO cooler is a genuine bargain. You might be wondering just why it's so cheap and suspect that it's down to the size. Because it's so huge, and therefore not suitable for most PC gamers, Amazon probably still has a fair number of them on its shelves.
Cue (or should that be iCue) the need to drop the price to shift them. Amazon's loss is your gain, if you ask me, because with the iCue Link H170i you'll be able to keep any CPU's thermals under control—even a Core i9 14900K's.
If your PC case has the space and you want masses of RGB and processor cooling, I recommend you snap one of these up pronto.
