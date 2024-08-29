Real Yakuza use a gamepad so you should nab this Xbox Controller at over 30% off to play the best series the right way

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) | $64.99 $43.93 at Amazon Coming in a beautiful blue casing with equally beautiful components, the Xbox Core controller is perhaps the best PC controller right now. At full price, this is among the very best out there so it's even better with a fairly steep discount like this.

Despite any misgivings one might have about Microsoft's latest few consoles, the quality of its Xbox controller is undeniable. This only got better when the Core edition launched, complete with textured grips, different triggers, a new D-Pad and that snazzy capture button. Though I might be a keyboard and mouse kind of person when I boot up Steam, I made sure to whip out the gamepad when playing and replaying Yakuza—as one should.

If you have yet to take on Yakuza or have been playing it the wrong way, Xbox's pretty fantastic controller is just 2(two) cents above its lowest-ever price at Amazon—coming in at just under $44.

From the intricate and precise combos of a fighter, to the uncut majesty of Lawn Mowing Simulator, some games just feel better on a controller. In Yakuza's case, minigames and its combat system are designed specifically for controllers so there's just something off about using a keyboard.

Luckily, if you've decided to pick up a controller, you've stumbled on an excellent one here. Its asymmetrical sticks feel fantastic under the thumb, all face buttons are clicky without being distracting and it's weighty enough to feel sturdy without being too intrusive on the hands.

Unfortunately, one of the few places the Xbox Series X controller falls behind some of its competition is in its lack of Hall effect sticks. However, I've had nothing but joy from my multiple controllers, something I can't say about the two DualSense pads I've somehow managed to make my way through over the last few years.

The Shock Blue controller is not the only one currently on sale, with rather flashy Electric Volt and Deep Pink seeing their own, slightly lighter, discount. However, the blue controller is one of the nicest out there, if you don't want to build your own controller. With a white back and black triggers nicely highlighting just how sleek Microsoft's controller is. Whether or not you're in the Xbox ecosystem, this controller is an excellent companion to any PC setup.