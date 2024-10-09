Ready Player Two? Prime Day is the time to leave stick drift in the dust, because our favorite budget Hall Effect controller is just $20

GameSir Nova Lite | Bluetooth | 2.4 GHz low-latency play | USB-C | $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon (save $5)

This controller is our best budget pick. Focussing on important features like Bluetooth functionality and Hall Effect sticks, it offers a solid experience at an exceedingly reasonable price. It'd be nice if that package also included a USB-C charging cable, but for most gamers with a cable horde of their own, this is a well-judged omission. The build quality can't stand shoulder to shoulder with Elite controllers, but for something both light in the hands and light on price, we can't complain.

It never hurts to have a helping hand when on the lookout for the best controllers for PC gaming (you're welcome). Similarly, everyone needs a player two from time to time so it helps to have a spare gamepad on hand—it's when you need more than one that's so often the sticking point. For those wanting to gear up without spending a lot, the GameSir Nova Lite comes in clutch at only $20 from Amazon.

Three words: no stick drift. The GameSir Nova Lite is our best budget pick for good reason, and that's just one of them. As James highlights in our review, "The GameSir Nova Lite is a very competent controller with asymmetrical Hall Effect sticks, ensuring no stick drift. They feel consistently great."

Not only that, but the GameSir Nova Lite also has some satisfyingly clicky buttons, and a form factor that's comfortable in the hands. It's lacking the heft of its more expensive competitors, but the gamepad's build quality is reasonable enough that it won't leave you feeling like you're clutching a creaky Happy Meal toy.

At such a modest price point, you can expect a complete package that's fairly restrained. Beyond just the no-frills box the GameSir Nova Lite comes in, the controller doesn't come with its own USB-C charging cable, so you'll need to source one separately. The gamepad does, however, come with bluetooth functionality and a dongle for 2.4 GHz low latency play. This is particularly neat for anyone all aboard the Honkai Star Rail train, as it means you can play the game on your PC and your phone with the same controller. Better yet, swapping between device connections is also a breeze with The GameSir Nova Lite.

It helps too that this controller is also available in a rainbow range of colours, including yellow, blue, green, and pink. ALL of these colourways are part of the same Prime Day deal too, meaning you're not confined to picking up yet another white or black bit of kit either.