This $200 HD monitor boasts retro flair with funky dials and wood panelling, but I'm not entirely convinced by its nostalgic charm

It may surprise you to learn that I'm deeply sceptical of the whole 'tech that looks retro but boasts modern capabilities' trend. With a classic console collection steadily gathering dust, I'm clearly not immune to nostalgic hardware. So, could I be swayed by JapanNext's JN-V236G180F-RETRO monitor? The name does little to endear me so far.

As much I enjoy retro-inspired games like UFO 50, I often find tech taking a similar tack wanting. For instance, every time I see this Bluetooth speaker shaped like a mini record player on TikTok, my eyes want to roll out the back of my head. It's not just the chintz that rubs me the wrong way, but the fact that all that plastic is likely not long for landfill once the novelty wears off.



Still, the JN-V236G180F-RETRO is billed as a modern gaming monitor with CRT style (via PC World). Unlike actual CRTs though, there's no party in the back; despite the throwback look, this is definitely still a modern 23.6-inch 1080p screen with the sort of slim profile you'd expect.

So, what's the deal with those dials? They're primarily used for adjusting your volume and screen brightness, which certainly beats reaching around the back of the unit to jab at low-profile buttons. The nostalgia train doesn't end there either, as you can also opt for a monochrome mode from the OSD menu.

Alongside an HD image (though certainly not the crispest when it comes to resolution), other modern comforts include a 180 Hz refresh rate and support for AMD Freesync. Sure, it's cute but with those specs, it's not really the monitor I'd want to primarily use as I get my diva on in Infinity Nikki's stylist battles. That lace trim isn't going to speak to anyone at 1080p, honey.

That's without even getting into how the Together Till Infinity theme song sounds on those two, itty bitty 5W speakers. When confronted with a long login screen, you're better off either muting or, if you just can't get enough, plugging in an external sound device. At the very least, I suppose this 23.6-inch monitor takes up less room than my Dad's midlife crisis, which happened to be a full-size, vintage vinyl jukebox.

Even with all of its drawbacks, I bet someone is still sold on this wee monitor's throwback charm—who doesn't love hardware with a bit of wood panelling, right? If you're looking to pick up your own JN-V236G180F-RETRO gaming monitor, it goes on sale this Friday for about ¥30,000 (about $200 or £155). However, you may have a hard time tracking it down if you're based outside of Japan, or Europe. In that case, you may be better off taking a look at our top picks for the best gaming monitors instead.