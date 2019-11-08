Halo TV series marks the beginning of production with a cast photo

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

The Witcher isn't the only big videogame headed to the small screen. A Halo series, headed up by this guy, is also in the works and headed to Showtime. It's been a slow and heavy grind—the show was announced in 2013 but then landed in development hell for five years, until the wheels started to turn meaningfully in 2018.

Today, Showtime said that production is finally set to begin in earnest.

The cast is assembled. The table reads are complete. Production on the @Showtime Halo series is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/KNrPLYx260November 8, 2019

A trio of new cast members were also revealed today by Variety. Danny Sapani, whose previous television credits include Harlots, MotherFatherSon, and The Bastard Executioner, will portray Jacob Keyes, captain of the Pillar of Autumn in Halo: Combat Evolved; Olive Gray, who has appeared in Dark Mon£y, Home From Home, Year Million, and Eastenders, will play his daughter, Miranda Keyes, a supporting character in Halo 2 and 3; and Charlie Murphy, of Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley, and Love/Hate fame, will play Makee, an orphaned human raised by the Covenant who shares its contempt for humanity. (And also, I'm pretty sure, a character created exclusively for the series.)

(All three actors have appeared almost or entirely exclusively on British television, by the way, although Sapani has had small roles in films including The Last Jedi and Black Panther, so apologies to UK readers if I'm off-base on any of the "best known for" credits.)

Showtime's Halo series is expected to debut in 2021. There's still no Halo page on the Showtime website, but you can keep up with all we know about it right here.