Halo TV series' first full trailer shows off Cortana, High Charity, and other Spartans

We finally got a full trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming Halo TV series, and it really seems to be taking a page or two from the Mandalorian with its bleak desert exteriors, Pablo Schreiber's performance as a faceless-yet-charismatic future fighting gun man, and the seeming set-up of a Lone Wolf and Cub-style friendship between the Chief and a human rebel played by Yerin Ha.

It looks like the series is setting up the Chief's battles with the Covenant prior to the events of the first game, and it'll be interesting to see how closely it tacks to established series lore versus breaking off and telling its own story with the setting.

The trailer teases some interesting stories, including emphasizing the Spartans' angst at the experimental procedures which turned them into such fun FPS protagonists, and what looks like a human collaborator with the Covenant meeting with the prophets of High Charity.

If nothing else, it certainly looks like some good flashy sci-fi fun, and we'll be able to see what surprises the series has in store when it's made available on the Paramount+ streaming service on March 24.