Halo Infinite's release date may have just leaked

Halo Infinite's release date may have just been leaked. If it's true, we'll still be seeing it in 2021, though a little later than some were hoping.

Despite a surprising lack of news about a release date during the Xbox Gamescom presentation this week, it looks like the Microsoft Store may have potentially dropped the launch date for Halo Infinite earlier than intended. Microsoft leaker Aggioramenti Lumia shared a screenshot of the game's store page, which shows a release date of December 8 this year. This was then further corroborated by The Verge editor Tom Warren and Twitter user HaloDotAPI.

The same release date also seems to have surfaced on a Taiwanese online retailer, with Idle Sloth sharing a screenshot on Twitter. Strangely, this one claims that The Forge will be available at launch, despite 343 Industries previously announcing that it wouldn't be coming until after the game launched.

Scoop: Halo Infinite (Campaign) | Release Date December 8 https://t.co/5iO4pjLCjA pic.twitter.com/b7efdHp5tmAugust 25, 2021 See more

It's worth noting that the public Microsoft Store page still shows the placeholder date of December 31, 2021. The page being pulled by Lumia is a private API specifically for Halo Infinite's campaign mode.

Speculation was rife that 343 Industries would release the game around mid-November. With November 15 being the 20th anniversary of the series, it made sense as a likely release date. While this date is a little later than some may be expecting, it's only a few weeks off what people were already anticipating.

Of course, even with corroborations, it's always worth taking these things with a pinch of salt until it's confirmed by Microsoft and 343 Industries publicly. As we've seen a lot this year, delays are plentiful and frequent and we may very well see the December 8 date change again before an official announcement is made.