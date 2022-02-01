Halo Infinite multiplayer ultimate challenge guide

The Halo Infinite multiplayer weekly challenges reset every Tuesday and alongside regular challenges, there is an ultimate challenge available to all players each week. You'll need to progress through various tiers of difficulty to access ultimate challenges and they certainly are a grind and a half. You'll be rewarded for your troubles well, though, as you'll unlock a unique item, and if you happen to miss one there's every chance it'll reappear as a reward in future.

This week's Halo Infinite ultimate challenge

The ultimate challenge changes each week at the reset which is Tuesday at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 10am PT, so here's what you'll be doing:

Challenge: Win 17 Attrition matches

Win 17 Attrition matches Reward: Neon Steel coating

How do ultimate challenges work in Halo Infinite?

Before you can try and complete an ultimate challenge you'll need to clear every other available challenge that week—that's 20, and at varying difficulties. Once they're done, you'll be able to try your luck at completing the ultimate challenge. As the name suggests, it's no walk in the park.

If you have to win a bunch of Attrition matches, for example, you'll want to limit your respawns as best you can and coordinate with your fireteam to locate and acquire power weapons. Playing as part of a ready-made fireteam will make ultimate challenges easier as your pals are more likely to assist you than randos.

Halo Infinite ultimate challenge rewards

Ultimate challenge rewards are top tier and include armour and visor pieces, coatings, and backdrops. The latest reward was the Neon Steel weapon coating, and a new one will be available after the weekly reset. It's not clear whether some rewards will repeat, but as Season 1 stretches all the way to May, it's probably pretty likely.