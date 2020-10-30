Halo 4 beta test extended to November 6, now includes crossplay for Halo: Reach

The Halo 4 closed beta test—"flight," in Halo parlance—that got underway last week has been extended to November 6, and updated with a range of fixes and tweaks, as well as crossplay support for Firefight and multiplayer in Halo: Reach.

Halo Insiders! We're extending the Halo 4 flight an additional week to end on Nov. 6th at 10AM PT. With the extension, we're adding:🔀 Halo: Reach Firefight and Multiplayer are now in for Crossplay Testing🖥️ Halo 4 PC and Xbox Updates🔥 And more!🛫 https://t.co/naKaJY1bguOctober 30, 2020

"Our flight patch brings some additional goals for this flight! Along with Crossplay and Advanced Graphics Options for PC, our Reach content features newly updated interpolation work to bring the title closer to our recent releases," developer 343 Industries said on Reddit. "We’ve also implemented some fixes for the existing Halo 4 Flight content, additional information on these fixes can be found on our Halo 4 Known Issues page."

The new test build includes:

Unlimited framerate improvements for Halo: Reach

Crossplay has been enabled for Halo: Reach's multiplayer and Firefight modes

Per-Title Control and Video Settings for Halo: Reach

Player Emblems now appear in Halo: Reach gameplay

The current round of testing is open to all members of the Halo Insider program, which you can sign up for here. If you're already in the flight, you can submit tickets for any problems you run into here. A list of resolved issues from the previous test build is below.