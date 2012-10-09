Half-Mind mod gameplay video shows Gordon Freeman's brush with madness

"This is like if Gabe Newell took acid..." is (the decent half of) one gamer's apt description of Half-Mind, a Half-Life 2 mod released in 2009 which was recently given a boost back into the disco spotlight via a gameplay video by YouTuber "vinesauce." A quick jaunt to Half-Mind's Mod DB entry reveals a terse mission statement of bringing Valve's magnum opus "to the brink of hilarity." It's easy imagining Gordon Freeman's struggles through the Combine's tyrannical grip on City 17 juxtaposed with an insatiable need to make everyone get down and party.

Among other oddments, the recorded footage features a chronically jiggling Dr. Kleiner and a pair of citizens exceptionally talented with communicating through foley. For the truly brave, the mod awaits your download .