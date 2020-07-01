Gwent: Master Mirror reintroduces The Witcher 3's best villain

Gwent just got a bit more mischievous with the arrival of Master Mirror, a new expansion inspired by the helpful but utterly untrustworthy Gaunter O'Dimm, the antagonist of The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone.

Gaunter crops up right at the start of The Witcher 3, giving Geralt some helpful information before vanishing until the first expansion, where you eventually learn that he's more than a down-on-his-luck mirror merchant and something much more ominous.

You'll be able to get Gaunter's premium legendary card with the Temptation pack, one of two time-limited premium packs, but the expansion itself is free and includes more than 70 new cards, new keywords and statuses, and a new type of card that evolves during matches.

As you'd expect, the accompanying update chucks in a bunch of tweaks, with balance changes and quality of life additions. Check out the patch notes to see what cards and factions are affected.