Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 announced, coming to PC this year

Arc System Works' Guilty Gear Xrd is getting another updated version, and it's coming to PC. Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 was announced at the Arc System Works Fighting Game Awards 2016, which like a lot of Guilty Gear game titles is a mouthful to say (via Gematsu).

During the event, it was revealed that characters Baiken and Answer will be added as playable characters in Rev 2. Baiken returns from previous Guilty Gear games, while Answer makes his playable debut—he appeared as a character in the Story Mode in previous instalments of Xrd. You can check them both out in the trailer at the top of this article.

General director Daisuke Ishiwatari and battle planner Kazutoshi Sekine detailed some of the content in Rev 2, discussing new balance adjusments and techniques for existing characters. There's going to be a new scenario added to the story mode, in addition to new episodes for characters Jam Kuradoberi, Raven, Kum Haehyun, Dizzy, Baiken, and Answer. Apparently, major improvements have been made to the online mode as well. On top of all that, more features will be announced in the future.

Rev 2 launches in arcades in spring 2017, but no release date for PC has been announced. Those who already own Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator will be able to upgrade to Rev 2 through the purchase of discounted DLC. Revelator is currently $50 USD on Steam, so it's possible Rev 2 will cost the same for first-time buyers.

We'll keep you updated as more information about Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 is revealed.

Rev 2 is along the same lines as what Capcom does with its Street Fighter franchise. While Capcom will, at times, force players to buy an entire game to get new updates, it's nice to see Arc System Works giving existing owners a lower-priced option.