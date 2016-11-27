Popular

Guild Wars 2's Living World heads for the Shiverpeaks with next episode

"Explore the noxious Nightmare Fractal". And why not.

The third episode of the third season of the third...wait, no the second Guild Wars game began a few days ago, as detailed on the official site here. A Crack in the Ice is appropriately wintry, as it's set in the northern part of the Shiverpeaks: a place that will bring you closer in your quest of learning more about those pesky Elder Dragons.

Explore the "noxious Nightmare Fractal", make a "legendary" new chum, and construct a cracking new shield named, improbably, "Shooshadoo". Shoosha-do you like the look of this?

Less excitingly, the episode brings a few "quality-of-life updates for World vs. World". That's nice, but it's no Shooshadoo. Here's a trailer:

