Guild Wars 2 will be free to play this weekend, starting Friday

Guild Wars 2 was hyped to be the MMO for people who don't like MMOs, and it has certainly been doing well. Chris loved the game, and NCSoft has been selling copies by the millions .

If you've been holding off on trying it, though, then this weekend might be your moment. Guild Wars 2 will be hosting a free-to-play weekend beginning at 12:01 a.m. on August 23 and running until 11:59 p.m. on August 25 (PDT). All you'll need to get started is your name, email address, birth date, and an alias.

Guild Wars 2 , like its predecessor, operates on a single purchase and forgoes ongoing subscription fees. Expansive story content, dynamic public events, and world-versus-world PvP modes offer lots of stuff to do, so you'll only be able to see a fraction of the content in a weekend's worth of time.

You can over to the Guild Wars 2 site to read up on the game, check out our review , or go straight to the registration page to get signed up.