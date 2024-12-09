Healthcare CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione has connections to the videogame industry, claims to have worked on Civilization 6

A suspect in the slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been identified by the New York Police Department as Luigi Magione, a co-founder of the University of Pennsylvania's first video game development club. A LinkedIn account belonging to Mangione, who as reported by NBC was arrested earlier today, indicates that he also worked as a programming intern at Firaxis Games for one year and four months beginning in 2016, helping to fix hundreds of bugs in Civilization 6.

The LinkedIn professional page under his name self-describes Magione as having "Fixed over 300 UI bugs (25% of UI bug count) using Lua language, Jira software, and Perforce version-control system" and "Worked with 10-person Scrum team in Agile environment" on the Civilization 6 team. The biography shows that Magione went on to earn a Masters of Science in Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 2020. Magione's Facebook page also includes a claim that appears to validate his time at Firaxis.

Responding to PC Gamer, a representative of Firaxis parent company 2K Games wrote via email, "As a practice, we do not comment on former employees."

Mangione's LinkedIn page points to a strong interest in tech and gaming in particular. In a 2018 interview posted on the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science blog (via the Wayback Machine ), Mangione said he taught himself how to code in high school, which is what led him into computer science at the college level, and eventually to launching the school's game dev organization: "I just really wanted to make games."

"A lot of people ask us, 'I don’t code; can I be part of game development? And we’re like, 'Yes, please — we have a lot of programmers, and need people who aren’t'," Mangione said at the time. "It’s cool because if you think about game development, you have a team of 10, maybe with four programmers, two designers, three artists, a musician, and a writer, all from different majors and parts of the school who can be interested."

Mangione was arrested earlier today in Altoona, Pennsylvania after a McDonald's employee in the town thought he looked suspicious and called police. He hadn't been charged with Thompson's murder at the time of the report, but police said he was found with a gun similar to the one used in the shooting and a silencer, as well as a fake New Jersey ID—also believed to be used by the killer when he checked into a hostel prior to the shooting—and a three-page manifesto.

A few hours after his arrest, a video promising "the truth" was posted to a YouTube channel attributed to Mangione. It's not confirmed whether the channel is actually his, but the account associated with the channel was created in January 2024, nearly a full year prior to the shooting.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors