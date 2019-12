[bcvideo id="1103227738001"]

It's Sylvari week on the Guild Wars 2 site. Yesterday we posted some screenshots and concept art of the new race. The video above gives us a look at the Sylvari in their natural habitat, a giant sentient tree from which every member of the elf-like race are born. The Sylvari don't just wear leaves, they are leaves, which raises interesting questions. Do they eat sunlight and expel oxygen? Find out more about the Sylvari on the ArenaNet blog .