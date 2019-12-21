GTA V stream viewers more than triple, PUBG drops off top 10 in 2019

A new report says that Grand Theft Auto V’s on-stream Twitch viewers more than tripled to 523 million in 2019, up from 138 million in 2018. The State of the Stream 2019 report, created by StreamElements and Arsenal.gg, shows off the major changes in viewership numbers for various streamers, platforms, and games over the past year. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds notably dropped off the top 10 games entirely. While PUBG had 416 million views in 2018, it fell below #10 game Hearthstone’s 217 million views for 2019 and so didn’t make the cut. Again, all of these figures are for Twitch, which still commands the overwhelming majority of game streaming views.

(Image credit: StreamElements and Arsenal.gg)

League of Legends has reclaimed its top Twitch spot from Fortnite, growing in views from 929 to 990 million while Fortnite dropped from 1.2 billion to 884 million. That’s likely helped by a crossover boost from some 159 million people watching Teamfight Tactics and getting interested in Riot's core game.

The remarkable rise of Grand Theft Auto V’s popularity can be attributed to some big-name streamers taking an interest in the GTAV roleplaying scene. Roleplay in GTAV took off in 2017, but has really only grown since then. You can do lots of things in it. For example, you can pretend to be a vampire nightclub promoter or start a meme gang based on old GTA.

You can read the full report at the StreamElements site. Thanks, The Loadout, for bringing it to our attention.