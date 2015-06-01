GTA Online update brings ill-gotten gains next week
There's a lot of money floating around in GTA Online's post-heist world. To help alleviate you of some of it, Rockstar has announced the Ill-Gotten Gains update.
"Upscale merchants of all kinds are scrambling to fill their inventories to serve the newly wealthy," writes Rockstar. "The first of two major deliveries this summer will be hitting the showrooms of luxury car dealerships, the shelves of top arms suppliers and other prestigious retailers in June."
Above, you can see the luxurious new Buckingham Swift Deluxe that will be available through Elitás Travel.
Ill-Gotten Gains: Part One will go live next week.
There's a lot of money floating around in GTA Online's post-heist world. To help alleviate you of some of it, Rockstar has announced the Ill-Gotten Gains update.
"Upscale merchants of all kinds are scrambling to fill their inventories to serve the newly wealthy," writes Rockstar. "The first of two major deliveries this summer will be hitting the showrooms of luxury car dealerships, the shelves of top arms suppliers and other prestigious retailers in June."
Here's the new Pegassi Osiris, which you'll be able to buy from Legendary Motorsport.
Ill-Gotten Gains: Part One will go live next week.
There's a lot of money floating around in GTA Online's post-heist world. To help alleviate you of some of it, Rockstar has announced the Ill-Gotten Gains update.
"Upscale merchants of all kinds are scrambling to fill their inventories to serve the newly wealthy," writes Rockstar. "The first of two major deliveries this summer will be hitting the showrooms of luxury car dealerships, the shelves of top arms suppliers and other prestigious retailers in June."
Rockstar is promising "hundreds of new clothing items and accessories," some of which you can see by directing your eyes upwards.
Ill-Gotten Gains: Part One will go live next week.
There's a lot of money floating around in GTA Online's post-heist world. To help alleviate you of some of it, Rockstar has announced the Ill-Gotten Gains update.
"Upscale merchants of all kinds are scrambling to fill their inventories to serve the newly wealthy," writes Rockstar. "The first of two major deliveries this summer will be hitting the showrooms of luxury car dealerships, the shelves of top arms suppliers and other prestigious retailers in June."
This is the new Enus Windsor car, wearing one of its eight gaudy vehicle wraps.
Ill-Gotten Gains: Part One will go live next week.
There's a lot of money floating around in GTA Online's post-heist world. To help alleviate you of some of it, Rockstar has announced the Ill-Gotten Gains update.
"Upscale merchants of all kinds are scrambling to fill their inventories to serve the newly wealthy," writes Rockstar. "The first of two major deliveries this summer will be hitting the showrooms of luxury car dealerships, the shelves of top arms suppliers and other prestigious retailers in June."
This slide shows the Benefactor Stirling GT. It's got gullwing doors, dont'cha know.
Ill-Gotten Gains: Part One will go live next week.
There's a lot of money floating around in GTA Online's post-heist world. To help alleviate you of some of it, Rockstar has announced the Ill-Gotten Gains update.
"Upscale merchants of all kinds are scrambling to fill their inventories to serve the newly wealthy," writes Rockstar. "The first of two major deliveries this summer will be hitting the showrooms of luxury car dealerships, the shelves of top arms suppliers and other prestigious retailers in June."
The car on this page is the Albany Virgo. It's blue. I'd tell you more, but there really wasn't much in the way of additional details.
Ill-Gotten Gains: Part One will go live next week.
There's a lot of money floating around in GTA Online's post-heist world. To help alleviate you of some of it, Rockstar has announced the Ill-Gotten Gains update.
"Upscale merchants of all kinds are scrambling to fill their inventories to serve the newly wealthy," writes Rockstar. "The first of two major deliveries this summer will be hitting the showrooms of luxury car dealerships, the shelves of top arms suppliers and other prestigious retailers in June."
Weapons! There'll be new weapons, like this Combat PDW.
Ill-Gotten Gains: Part One will go live next week.
There's a lot of money floating around in GTA Online's post-heist world. To help alleviate you of some of it, Rockstar has announced the Ill-Gotten Gains update.
"Upscale merchants of all kinds are scrambling to fill their inventories to serve the newly wealthy," writes Rockstar. "The first of two major deliveries this summer will be hitting the showrooms of luxury car dealerships, the shelves of top arms suppliers and other prestigious retailers in June."
If you're really stinking filthy rich, why not buy a golden jet? Because extravagant displays of wealth are merely a bandaid on a life ultimately devoid of meaning? Geeze, lighten up, will you? It's only a game.
Ill-Gotten Gains: Part One will go live next week.