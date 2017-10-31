GTA Online is dishing out Double GTA$ and RP for Halloween

The great holiday known as Halloween has finally come around for 2017! And no, it's not really a "holiday" in the technical sense, but it is an excuse to do some silly stuff in videogames, including GTA Online, which for today only is offering double GTA$ and RP (that's Reputation) in the Lost vs Damned, Slasher, Beast vs Slasher, Come Out to Play, and Transform – Inferno Race modes.

Rockstar is also handing out double GTA$ and RP for the new Adversary mode Condemned, which was revealed earlier this month, and has a special GTA Online Halloween Playlist running through November 6. Halloween content coming back for 2017, which includes the Franken Stange, Lurcher, LCC Sanctus, and the Duke o' Death, is available for 25 percent off over the same period. Also out now is the Western Seabreeze, a small, stylish amphibious aircraft with enough space to accommodate both a gun emplacement and a bomb bay.

If Halloween's not your thing (you monster), you can opt to take advantage of non-themed events instead, or just blow some of your cash on some of this stuff, which is all marked down 25 percent:

Western Company Besra (Jet)

Nagasaki Blazer Aqua (Special Vehicle) - both Buy it Now and Trade Price

Hangar Custom Shop Add-On

Progen GP1 (Super)

Grotti Cheetah Classic (Sports Classic)

HVY Insurgent (Off-Road) - both Buy it Now and Trade Price

Lampadati Toro (Boat)

All Melee Weapons

And don't forget that you can earn an easy 400 large by just logging into the game sometime prior to November 6. It won't help you score any of this Halloween sweetness—the money won't actually drop into your account until the event is over—but hey, free money, right? The full rundown of the GTA Online Halloween event is up on the Rockstar Newswire.