Here's every new car in the GTA Online Chop Shop update

The GTA Online Chop Shop cars list is pretty impressive, which is good because there's no such thing as having too many vehicles in Los Santos. No GTA update would be complete without a selection of shiny new motors to add to your collection, and The Chop Shop is no different.

Of course, you'd be forgiven for being distracted by the new GTA 6 trailer , and all the news, predictions , and discussion surrounding the next instalment—least of all, the fact that it's not likely to arrive on PC until 2026 . But let's not get too distracted: here's a list of the new GTA Online Chop Shop cars that have arrived with the winter update.

GTA Online Chop Shop cars list

A total of 11 new vehicles have arrived with the Chop Shop winter update, and more are expected to follow in the coming weeks and months. These range from the Declasse Impaler LX, all the way to an Unmarked Cruiser—and you can bet whichever you choose will leave a significant dent in your wallet.

Here's a full list of the new Chop Shop cars, including how much each will set you back:

Grotti Turismo Omaggio: $2,845,000

$2,845,000 Vapid Aleutian: $1,835,000

$1,835,000 Karin Asterope GZ: $459,000

$459,000 Declasse Impaler LX: $1,465,000

$1,465,000 Karin Vivanite: $1,605,000

$1,605,000 Vapid Dominator GT: $2,195,000

$2,195,000 Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible: $2,295,000

$2,295,000 Fathom FR36: $1,610,000

$1,610,000 Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser: $3,517,000 - $4,690,000

$3,517,000 - $4,690,000 Unmarked Cruiser: $2,962,000 - $3,950,000

$2,962,000 - $3,950,000 Police Riot: $3,600,000 - $4,800,000

The first two cars can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport, while the Karin Asterope GZ down to, and including, the Fathom FR36 are available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

For the final three cars, you'll need to head over to Warstock Cache and Carry—just be aware that you'll need to meet the requirements—basically, scope out Mission Row Police Station during the Gangbanger Robbery—to get the vehicles to appear.