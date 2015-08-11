GTA 5 pileup video is five minutes of amusing calamity

GTA 5's NPC AI is great. Not great enough to stop cars from relentlessly ploughing into an exploding freeway pileup, admittedly, but it's amazing to watch paramedics trying to do their jobs while pedestrians catch fire and fight each other. At 25 seconds a man falls out of a Pisswasser van while on fire. A man nearby takes offence to this and kicks the flaming man, catching fire himself in the process. He is hit by another car shortly thereafter. The chaos continues in this vein for five whole minutes. Thanks to Hoosker Don't for sharing this carnage with the world on NeoGaf.