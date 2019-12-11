GTA 5 is getting a new radio station hosted by Danny Brown

There's a new reason to drive aimlessly around Los Santos: GTA 5 (both Story Mode and Online) is getting a new radio station hosted by rapper Danny Brown. It's called iFruit Radio (bet you can't guess what they're riffing on there), and it's set to roll out on December 12, alongside the Diamond Casino Heist.

The station will feature a bunch of on-air guests including Skepta, and the 27-track playlist features the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Yung Thug, Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion. Check out the full tracklist below:

Megan Thee Stallion ft DaBaby – Cash Shit

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Crime Pays

Skepta ft Nafe Smalls – Greaze Mode

Pop Smoke – 100K on the Coupe

slowthai – I Need

Danny Brown – Dance In The Water

The Egyptian Lover – Everything She Wants

Burna Boy ft Zlatan – Killin Dem

Skepta & AJ Tracey – Kiss and Tell

D-Block Europe – Kitchen Kings

JME ft Giggs – Knock Your Block Off

Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Yung Thug ft Gunna and Travis Scott – Hot (Remix)

DaBaby ft Kevin Gates – POP STAR

Kranium feat AJ Tracey – Money In The Bank

J Hus – Must Be

Baauer and Channel Tres feat. Danny Brown – Ready to Go

D Double E & Watch the Ride ft DJ Die, Dismantle and DJ Randall – Original Format

Shoreline Mafia – Wings

Alkaline – With the Thing

Headie One ft Skepta – Back to Basics (Floating Points Remix)

City Girls – Act Up

Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae ft. Take a Daytrip – AL1ENZ

Koffee ft Gunna – W

DaBaby – BOP

Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)

ScHoolboy Q – Numb Numb Juice

ESSIE GANG ft SQ Diesel – Pattern Chanel

GTA Online is now in its fourth year on PC, and it shows no sign of slowing down. Andy Kelly caught up with some of the development team last month, and there seems to be a lot to look forward to.