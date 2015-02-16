GTA 4's iCEnhancer mod has Liberty City looking better than ever

Strip away the guns, the aggression, and the bawdy humour, and I'd be perfectly happy to just pootle through GTA 4's recreation of New York—especially if it looked like this. The above video is a preview of the next version of the iCEnhancer super-'o-graphics mod for Rockstar's 6+ year old open-world game.

The version being played is stripped of all other mods. It contains just iCEnhancer C and the texture mods that will come with it—including a new version of BisonSales' vegetation textures. It's not quite ready for public release yet, but when it is, expect a new lease of life for those well-worn city streets.

Ta, PCGamesN.