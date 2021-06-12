Grime is a trippy new Metroidvania featuring living weapons and a bizarre art style

One of the weirdest new games shown at this year's Guerrilla Collective indie showcase was Grime, "a fast and unforgiving action RPG in which you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function." That's a pretty wild premise. And based on the trailer, developer Clover Bite isn't afraid to get weird, describing its game as featuring "eye-popping surrealism."

Honestly, the Guerrilla Collective trailer was just an inexplicable cutscene, and it doesn't seem to have been uploaded anywhere yet—so here instead is some gameplay footage the developer uploaded to its YouTube channel yesterday to give you a sense of what Grime actually is. Looks cool.

I especially like the sound of the weapons, which are actually living creatures. The developer describes a "clawing sword" and "centipede whips", which should set Grime apart from other games in its crowded genre. The developer is also promising massive, challenging bosses, skill progression, and skill-based combat with parries and air juggling. We'll be keeping our eye on this one.