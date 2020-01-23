Gravity-bending puzzle game The Bridge is free on the Epic Games Store

The indie platformer Horace is out, and the indie logic puzzler The Bridge is in—as this week's free game on the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Store listing describes The Bridge as "a logic puzzle game that forces you to reevaluate your preconceptions of physics and perspective." You'll manipulate gravity to literally turn the world upside-down through 24 increasingly difficult levels, with a "pronounced sense of intellectual accomplishment" as the bold promise for solving them—one that's easy enough to test, given that it's free and just a few hundred MB.

A time-rewind system ensures that you can experiment without getting stuck, and if you manage to complete the main storyline, you'll unlock more challenging alternate versions of each of the original 24 puzzles, and an alternate ending.

The Bridge is free until 11 am ET on January 30. After that, things heat up with Farming Simulator 19, "the most complete farming experience ever," short of actually getting your hands dirty. Did you know there's a Farming Simulator Pro League? It's a real thing, with real prizes, and it's actually pretty fun to watch.