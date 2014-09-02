Gratuitous Space Battles 2 gameplay debut shows pre-alpha battle effects

If you like bright colours and large scale interplanetary warfare then Gratuitous Space Battles 2 is probably right up your alley. Positech Games has released the first gameplay footage for the strategy sequel, and while its ostensibly a demonstration of some fancy new graphics tech, you'll also get an idea of how the new installment will play.

Whether you're interested in the game or not the commentated video below is a solid 14 minute eye candy extravaganza. When it releases next year Gratuitous Space Battles 2 will support twin 2560-wide monitors. New ship classes, better fighter handling and a major (but still top secret) new feature are promised.

Watch the video below: