Grab this WD Black SN750 1TB SSD is at its lowest price ever

Amazon's got a great cheap SSD deal on the WD Black series SSD just in time as the fall's biggest titles start to take up precious storage on your PC storage.

You can pick up the WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD with heatsink right now for $179.99, the lowest it's been all year, a $100 savings off the MSRP and $40 lower than the previous best.

Transfer speeds of 3,470 mbps make it a great choice if you're looking to improve load times on games over an aging HDD. While excellent for gaming (faster load times), a good SSD is also perfect for tasks such as video editing when working with larger video files. Its custom heatsink allows for the SN750 for longer, sustained peak performance which is always a plus.

