Grab this LG 34-inch 1440p ultrawide QHD curved gaming monitor on sale for $649

Buydig has got a cheap gaming monitor deal that's worth a look. The LG 34GK950G-B normally goes for $896.99 but with coupon code 'GAME' it brings down the price to an attractive $649. Keep in mind that this is last year's model but still an impressive display to say the least.

The LG 34GK950G-B is a 34-inch ultrawide curved LED IPS panel gaming monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a fairly wide color gamut thanks to its nano IPS technology which is fancy monitor talk for really colorful. This G-Sync compatible curved ultrawide monitor has got three game modes and a custom Sphere Lighting array.

The LG 34GK950G-B is a great ultrawide for gamers looking to fully immerse themselves in their games. The $649 price tag makes it more approachable than some other curved ultrawide of this size on the market.

Make it a point to bookmark our Black Friday monitors page where we will be combing all the major online retailers for the best deals we can find leading up to Black Friday in case you're on the look out for more cheap monitor deals.