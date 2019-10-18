Popular

Grab this LG 34-inch 1440p ultrawide QHD curved gaming monitor on sale for $649

Buydig has an awesome deal on a cheap ultrawide gaming monitor.

Buydig has got a cheap gaming monitor deal that's worth a look. The LG 34GK950G-B normally goes for $896.99 but with coupon code 'GAME' it brings down the price to an attractive $649. Keep in mind that this is last year's model but still an impressive display to say the least. 

The LG 34GK950G-B is a 34-inch ultrawide curved LED IPS panel gaming monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a fairly wide color gamut thanks to its nano IPS technology which is fancy monitor talk for really colorful. This G-Sync compatible curved ultrawide monitor has got three game modes and a custom Sphere Lighting array. 

The LG 34GK950G-B is a great ultrawide for gamers looking to fully immerse themselves in their games. The $649 price tag makes it more approachable than some other curved ultrawide of this size on the market. 

LG 34GK950G-B Gaming Monitor | $649.99 (save $247) Coupon Code 'GAME'
This cheap monitor deal on a 34-inch UltraWide Curved LED IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and G-Sync, perfect for those who want to get sucked into their favorite games. View Deal

