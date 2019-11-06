Grab this Black Friday-beating Alienware laptop deal: save $950 on an RTX 2070-powered m17 laptop

Dell has been getting ahead of the Black Friday madness with some massive deals lately. Today's cheap laptop deal is the beefy Alienware m17 gaming laptop with an RTX 2070 8GB graphics card with Max Q design, an i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 4K screen.

Thanks to promo code AW950AFF at checkout, you'll save a whopping $950 dollars off, bringing the price down to $1599.99. That's a cool 33 percent saved right there, making it a genuinely good deal. It's a great system with a bright and colorful 4K IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate that's great for gaming and work. Ideally you'd want a 120Hz screen, but they're very expensive when it comes to laptops.

With all the money you saved you should consider looking at some of the best gaming mice to go with your new laptop and, if the refresh rate does make a difference, then perhaps a display to accompany it. You won't need to save for additional storage, that that 1TB SSD will keep you going for quite a while.

Dell has been killing it with their pre-Black Friday deals, there will still be some goodies where you can save big as we keep track of the all the best Black Friday deals all month.