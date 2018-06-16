Grab Invisible Inc for $5, Don't Starve Together for $7.50 in Klei Steam sale

Klei Entertainment is selling its games for cheap on Steam right now, which means chunky discounts on turn-based stealth game Invisible Inc, co-op survival game Don't Starve Together and rhythm-based roguelike Crypt of the Necrodancer.

The Invisible Inc deal is the most eye-catching: it's $4.99/£3.74, which is level with the cheapest it's been. For that, you get one of the best stealth games around. Think XCOM but with more sneaking and you're not far off.

Don't Starve Together, the 2016 standalone multiplayer expansion to open-world survival game Don't Starve, is another good shout at $7.49/£5.49. We stuck it on our list of best indie games earlier this year, and if you've got a friend that can play along, it's great fun. You get two copies of the game automatically, so it makes a good gift.

Other games on sale include Klei's Early Access space colony sim Oxygen Not Included (20% off), 2012's side-scrolling slash 'em up Mark of the Ninja (75% off) and 2D brawler Shank 2 (75% off). Crypt of the Necrodancer—which Chris said was "essential for players who love mastering complex combat systems" in his review—is also tempting at 80% off, making it $2.99/£2.19.

For the full list of deals, including various bundles of the games mentioned above, click here. The offers last until Thursday June 21.