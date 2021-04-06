Grab Corsair's exceptionally quiet liquid CPU cooler for just $130

Save $40 on Corsair's iCue H115i Elite Capellix, a cooler that is so quiet you're barely know it's there.

One of the potential benefits of liquid cooling is achieving the same or better temps as you get from a high-end air cooler, but at a lower noise level. It doesn't always work out that way, but it does with Corsair's iCue H115i Elite Capellix, a low noise all-in-one cooler that replaces the H115i RGB Platinum, one of the best CPU coolers around.

It's marked down to $149.99 at Newegg, which is $20 below its list price, and you can double the discount by mailing in a $20 rebate form. I'd prefer a straight-up discount with no hoops to jump through, but I'd also rather pay $129.99 than $169.99, so it's still worth pouncing on this deal.

Cool and Quiet Corsair iCue H115i Elite Capellix | 280mm Radiator | $169.99 $129.99 at Newegg (save $40 after rebate)

This cooler runs super quiet while bringing the chill to your CPU. We saw great results when testing this on a 10-core/20-thread Core i9 10900K.

That is, if you're looking for a quiet liquid cooler. Jeremy reviewed the H115i Elite Capellix last December, and other than some frustration with Corsair's iCue software, it performed really well.

"Once up and running, the H115i runs super quiet at idle. In fact, you’ll struggle to detect it with normal hearing. Better still, in even the most extreme performance mode noise levels are extremely well controlled," Jeremy wrote.

He tested the cooler on a 10-core/20-thread Intel Core i9 10900K processor and saw "tangibly lower temps than several other AIO coolers we've test-driven" with the same CPU, including NZXT's Kraken Z63.

In other words, it runs super quiet and does a great job at keeping temps in check. That's exactly what we want from a liquid cooler.