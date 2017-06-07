Grab a Ryzen 7 1700 CPU and MSI X370 SLI Plus motherboard bundle for $370

If Ryzen is the route you want to go for your next system, now is the time to build. Following a round of price cuts, building a Ryzen setup is cheaper now than even just a few weeks ago. Adding to the temptation is a bundle offer on Amazon for a Ryzen 7 1700 processor with Wraith cooler and MSI X370 SLI Plus motherboard.

The combo is listed at $435, though a $50 discount gets applied at checkout. On top of that, there is a $15 mail-in-rebate available, which brings the total down to $370. If purchased separately, these parts would cost $420 after mail-in-rebate, so you're looking at a $50 savings.

AMD's Ryzen 7 1700 is an 8-core/16-thread CPU clocked at 3GHz (base) to 3.7GHz (Turbo). It has 4MB of L2 cache, 16MB of L3 cache, and a 65W TDP. Like all Ryzen processors, it is unlocked in case you want to overclock.

As for the motherboard, it is based on AMD's top-shelf X370 chipset. It supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and has three PCI-Express x16 slots, three PCI-Express x1 slots, six SATA 6Gbps ports, an M.2. slot for newer SSDs shaped like a stick of gum, USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity, heavy plated heatsinks, and several other amenities.

You can grab the combo here. Rebate information is available here (PDF).

