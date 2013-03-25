Gorgeous action RPG Dust: An Elysian Tail heading to PC, sequel may be on the cards too

Anthropomorphic XBLA sidescroller Dust: An Elysian Tail is coming to PC, and to Steam, possibly as early as April. It's an action RPG featuring an all-animal cast, and it's a pretty spectacularly gorgeous one too, with creator Dean Dodrill putting his animation background to good use by giving hero Dust roughly a gajillion fluid frames of animation. As revealed at the Penny Arcade Expo, Dodrill (and writer Alex Kane) are hoping to have the port finished for April, which - checks filofax - is not very far away at all. See how the PC version has dusted up in the Steam announcement trailer, below.

In the panel, Dodril and Kain also hinted that a Dust 2 may be on the way, stating that "I do have a lot of ideas for Dust 2" and "There is no shortage of Dust 2 stuff", respectively. That's the thing about dust - there's bloody loads of it.

Thanks to Polygon .